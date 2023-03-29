Monday, Feb. 20
A man was arrested for stealing items from the location in the 7300 block of Northeast Butler Street three separate times.
An officer was flagged down and informed an assault and menacing had just occurred in the 1100 block of Southeast 11th Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
Delayed report of a shooting on Highway 26 and Northwest 185th Avenue that occurred two days prior. Multiple rounds hit the victim’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 1700 block of Northeast Amberglen Parkway. She refused to provide a breath sample and a search warrant was obtained for evidentiary samples of blood.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash in the 2800 block of Southeast River Road.
Officers assisted Washington County Probation and Parole with arresting a man in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue.
Officers responded to an assault with a weapon in the 800 block of Southeast 67th Avenue, where one person was stabbed. Suspects were located and arrested later that day.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
A man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 1200 block of Southeast Oak Street.
A man was arrested in the 2200 block of Northwest 185th Avenue on an outstanding felony warrant.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Officers discovered a door of a business in the 300 block of Southeast 10th Avenue had been forced open and burglarized. The investigation is ongoing.
A juvenile female attempted to obtain alcohol and then proceeded to destroy merchandise in the store in the 2100 Northwest 185th Avenue. She was taken into custody and released to parents.
A man was arrested for DUII after crashing into another vehicle near Northeast Wilkins Street and John Olsen Avenue. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.16%.
A man was called in for causing issues at a local business in the 6400 block of Northeast Tualatin Valley Highway. Officers learned the man had outstanding warrants for his arrest and brought him to jail.
A woman was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a location in the 1400 block of Southeast 21st Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 24
A man was arrested in the 1300 block of Southeast Spruce Street for failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run).
A vehicle was stolen while warming up in the 8600 block of Northeast Quatama Street.
A man was quickly located in the 200 block of Southeast Baseline Street and arrested after shooting another man in the leg. Investigation indicated the attack was not random.
A man rear-ended a car at a stop light near Northeast Cornell Road and Orenco Station Parkway. A Hillsboro police officer happened to be stopped at the same light in the lane next to the victim. The at-fault driver was subsequently arrested for DUII and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.19%.
A man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, trespassing and interfering with public transportation after causing issues on the MAX in the 200 block of Southwest 185th Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 25
An unoccupied vehicle was found stuck in a city park in the 1600 block of Northeast Amberglen Parkway. The registered owner could not be reached, and the vehicle was towed.
Officers responded to an overdose on Northeast 87th Avenue and administered naloxone, a drug used to reverse the effects of narcotic analgesic overdoses. The dose was successful, and the patient was transported to an area hospital.
A man was arrested for assault in the second degree and strangulation after injuring a fellow bar patron in the 500 block of Southeast 10th Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 26
An officer on patrol spotted an adult man openly smoking fentanyl in his car in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Northeast Imbrie Drive. The man was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance.
A woman pilfered more than $1,400 worth of merchandise in the 7200 block of Northwest Butler Street and was arrested after she attempted to leave the area in a car that had been stolen out of Portland.
A man was arrested after attempting to cash a forged check in the 1000 block of Southeast Baseline Street.