Monday, March 6
K-9 Oso located a subject who fled from a vehicle in the 400 block of Southeast 24th Avenue after some suspicious circumstances. The subject was arrested for a warrant and the Beaverton Police Department’s probable cause for elude.
Subjects were loading a motorcycle into the pickup bed of a truck near Northeast Catherine Court and Northeast Cornelius Pass Road. The motorcycle did not fit, so they left it and fled the area. Officers later discovered the motorcycle was stolen and had a punched ignition.
Tuesday, March 7
A subject stole sunglasses, leggings and rubbing alcohol. The subject went to a vehicle in the lot in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and learned both vehicle occupants had warrants from multiple counties.
A subject was located in the 7000 block of Southwest Baseline Road and arrested for robbery I. The subject attempted to steal a large quantity of expensive meat. Someone tried to stop the subject. The subject produced a large, fixed-blade knife and swung it at the person. The subject was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and theft II.
Wednesday, March 8
Officers contacted a subject at the police station near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. The subject admitted to being the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with the MAX train. The subject was cited and released.
Thursday, March 9
A code compliance officer found a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Southeast Third Avenue. A subject seen near the vehicle was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
A delivery driver was upset after receiving a $1 tip and yelled at a customer in the 1800 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. The customer called the restaurant to complain, resulting in the driver being fired. The driver returned to “apologize” to the customer by getting in their face and yelling. The customer punched the driver in the face after the driver refused to leave.
A vehicle did not negotiate the turn near Northeast Century Avenue and East Main Street and crashed into the brush. The driver was arrested for DUII with a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, above the legal limit.
Officers located 11 .40 caliber casings in the intersection of Northeast 17th Avenue and Northeast Kennedy Lane. Officers believe the shooter was firing at the crosswalk sign. The sign was struck seven times. Many people called and reported the vehicle was heard speeding away after the shots. However, no one was able to provide a description of the vehicle. Investigation is still ongoing.
Friday, March 10
Subjects were cited and released for theft I after an AirTag led officers to a residence in the 9000 block of Northeast Tanasbourne Drive. The reporting party reported several thousand dollars in equipment from his vehicle were stolen. Tools and equipment were recovered and returned to the owner.
A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Southeast 12th Avenue for outstanding warrants and interfering with public transportation. The subject was smoking on a MAX train and refused to leave. The subject also did not allow the train operator to exit the cab.
A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Northeast 43rd Avenue for menacing. The reporting party called to advise the subject had attempted to assault them as they sat in the vehicle with the window down.
A subject was driving a white Maserati on Highway 26. A passerby called the subject in as a potential DUII driver. The caller followed the vehicle and reported the vehicle was all over the road. When officers approached the vehicle on Highway 26, the vehicle took off towards Banks. Washington County sheriff’s deputies found the car, but it turned around on the highway and eluded them. Sheriff’s deputies found it and spiked the vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 26. Hillsboro officers found the vehicle again and stayed with the vehicle until it stopped at Murray on the overpass. The subject, whose license had been suspended, was arrested for many crimes.
The suspect driver involved in a hit-and-run near Northwest 185th Avenue and Cornell Road called in to report themselves as the victim. Officers contacted and arrested the suspect.
Saturday, March 11
There was a radio call about a small fire next to a building in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Street. An officer extinguished the blaze. A subject told the officer he was assaulted by another subject who ignited his tent.
Sunday, March 12
K-9 Oso and multiple officers effectively engineered the capture of a subject at the Elks Club in the 7000 block of Northeast Quatama Street who had warrants.