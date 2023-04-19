Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, March 6

K-9 Oso located a subject who fled from a vehicle in the 400 block of Southeast 24th Avenue after some suspicious circumstances. The subject was arrested for a warrant and the Beaverton Police Department’s probable cause for elude.