Monday, Feb. 13
A man was arrested for trespassing in the 100 block of Southeast Main Street and on an outstanding warrant.
A man was arrested for trespassing after returning to the 2000 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway, a place to which he had been told the previous day not to return.
Officers effectively utilized a Taser to subdue a suicidal woman armed with a knife who was threatening to harm officers and herself in the 1900 block of Northeast 50th Way. She was taken to a hospital on a police officer hold.
A man was called in as an unwanted person in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue and was arrested on several outstanding warrants.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
A woman was detained in the 500 block of Southeast Walnut Street and transported to an area hospital due to suicidal ideations.
Hillsboro police officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with several high-priority calls in unincorporated Washington County involving weapons.
Officers responded to a traffic crash near Highway 26 and Northwest 185th Avenue after the crashed vehicle was reportedly being chased by another vehicle all the way from Portland. The occupants in the chasing vehicle reportedly fired shots at the chased vehicle while they were on the Fremont Bridge.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
A woman was arrested after stealing items and destroying property in the 1500 block of Southwest Oak Street.
A woman was arrested in the 7200 block of Northeast Butler Street for trespassing.
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 3300 block of Southeast Alexander Street. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.10%, above the legal limit.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
A vehicle was stolen while warming up in the 600 block of Southeast Seventh Avenue.
A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after walking in traffic in the 1000 block of Southeast Walnut Street while intoxicated. He had previously been causing problems and given a ride home.
Thursday, Feb. 17
A man reported his vehicle turned off unexpectedly and drove him into a ditch in the 4000 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. He had warrants and was arrested.
A man crashed his car into another vehicle in the 2400 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and fled the scene. He was located a short time later and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run.
A Patrol officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and discovered the occupant had stolen license plates from the area and had a warrant for her arrest.
A group of juvenile males spray-painted graffiti at the skate park in the 6200 block of Southeast Frances Street. Two were detained and later brought to their respective parents. Case was referred to the Washington County Juvenile Department.
Friday, Feb. 18
A man was arrested for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon after threatening strangers with a Taser in the 7300 block of Northeast Imbrie Drive.
Two yet-to-be-identified men stole shoes in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and punched a store employee in the chest on their way out.
A man on a bicycle was struck by a slow-moving car in a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast 10th Avenue. Investigation is ongoing.
Saturday, Feb. 19
A man was arrested after starting a toilet paper fire inside a building in the 700 block of Southeast Baseline Street and claiming he was armed. He was not armed.
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 6100 block of Northeast Cornell Road. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.03%, below the legal limit. A drug recognition expert was called to perform a drug influence evaluation.
A man was arrested for hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing into another vehicle in the 1000 block of Southeast Baseline Street and fleeing. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.23%, nearly thrice the legal limit.