A 42-year-old woman was shot and killed at a restaurant in Hillsboro early Sunday morning, April 2, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
Police said they were called to a shooting at Kim Red Rose Restaurant, 897 S.W. Oak St., at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
The shooter reportedly fled in a car before police were dispatched to the scene.
“Evidence at the scene showed there was a group of at least four people who were asked to leave the bar. One of them then shot and killed the victim,” police said in a statement released on social media Sunday afternoon. “Additional shots were fired outside the bar as well.”
Authorities believe at least one car in the parking lot was damaged by gunshots, but the vehicle may have left the premises before the driver noticed the damage.
The incident is being investigated as a murder.
Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation. If anyone was at Kim Red Rose Restaurant during the incident, has information on the people who were asked to leave, or notices damage to their vehicle that may be related to the shooting, they should contact Hillsboro Police Detective Pat LaMonica at 503-681-6175.
“I was born in Hillsboro, grew up in Cedar Mill and live in Beaverton. To me, Washington County is home. That's why I am passionate about serving and informing the residents of Portland's Westside. There are rich and meaningful stories to tell in communities like Forest Grove, Tualatin, Sherwood, Banks and Garden Home. Things happen here every day that make a real difference in people's lives. As editor-in-chief, it's my mission to ensure residents of Washington County have access to fair-minded, carefully reported news you can trust — because as a longtime resident myself, I know firsthand just how important that is.”