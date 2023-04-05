Police arrested Sain Delgado Venegas, a Cornelius resident, days after he allegedly shot and killed Isaura Soto Gaona at Kim Red Rose Restaurant early Sunday morning, April 2.
Hillsboro police reportedly were called to the restaurant at 897 S.W. Oak St. at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The suspect in the shooting had already fled by the time police were dispatched, according to the initial report.
Detectives arrested Delgado Venegas on Wednesday morning. He faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
He was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Delgado Venegas has a lengthy rap sheet in Oregon, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in January 2022 to several charges, including assaulting a public safety officer, a felony. He also has misdemeanor convictions on his record for driving under the influence of intoxicants, theft, and fourth-degree assault.
Delgado Venegas was already facing several misdemeanor charges in Clackamas County Circuit Court in an unrelated case. Court records show he was arraigned on those charges, which include recklessly endangering another person and second-degree criminal mischief, on March 14.
