For the second time this year, a defendant fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro earlier this month, authorities say.
This time, however, the suspect was not in custody during his hearing in Washington County Circuit Court. Instead, he fled after a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jaime Regalado-Pina was making a court appearance for a probation violation hearing on Monday, April 10.
During the hearing, the judge determined that Regalado-Pina was under the influence of intoxicants and ordered him to be remanded to the court’s custody.
“Regalado-Pina was informed the court would remand him, and court staff called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office court security to take Regalado-Pina into custody,” Washington County Sgt. Daniel DiPietro said in an email. “As court security was arriving at one door of the courtroom, Regalado-Pina ran out another door.”
Once he got out of the courthouse, Regalado-Pina either ran into a parked car or was hit by a car in the road near North First Avenue and Northeast Lincoln Street, DiPietro said.
“The deputy in pursuit did not see the impact but heard it,” he said. “If Regalado-Pina was hit by a car, the person did not stop.”
A detective driving in the area noticed the incident unfolding and got out of his car to assist in taking Regalado-Pina into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was determined to have minor injuries.
Regalado-Pina, a Hillsboro resident, was then lodged at the Washington County Jail for a probation violation.
The Sheriff’s Office says no other charges stemmed from when he ran from the courthouse.
After initially saying the agency would not be releasing courthouse video of this incident, the WCSO reversed course and indicated that surveillance video would be released.
Regalado-Pina currently has an open case in Washington County, where he is charged with identity theft, first-degree theft, credit card fraud and third-degree escape stemming from a March 4 arrest.
The other incident of a suspect fleeing the courthouse happened less than two months ago.
On Feb. 27, Edi Villalobos Jr., who was scheduled to appear for the start of his murder trial, fled courtroom 102C during a break in the proceedings.
Courtroom video shows a man who police identified as Villalobos running from deputies after they removed his hand and ankle restraints, following state requirements for the court appearance.
Villalobos eluded law enforcement for about two hours, breaking into a nearby apartment unit on Southeast Fourth Avenue. Police located him hiding under a blanket in a closet, after a neighbor called to report suspicious activity.
The apartment was not occupied when Villalobos broke in, authorities said.
DiPietro noted that there were differences between the February incident and the one this week involving Regalado-Pina.
Unlike Villalobos, DiPietro said, Regalado-Pina was not in custody before or during the hearing, and he arrived at the courthouse of his own free will.
He added that there is not usually a deputy present in courtroom proceedings where the defendant is not in custody, and it often cannot be known when a judge will decide to remand someone into custody ahead of time.
“As with other circuit courts around the state, WCSO is not funded to staff courtrooms during out-of-custody probationary hearings,” DiPietro said. “It would take significant additional staffing if a deputy were always present during court proceedings.”
He added that the Sheriff’s Office and its court security unit are working “to better orchestrate deputies taking individuals into custody when a court remands someone who is out of custody.”