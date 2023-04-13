WashCo Courthouse Footage Villalobos (041323-copy)

A still from courthouse camera footage shows a man police identified as Edi Villalobos Jr. fleeing from deputies during a break in courtroom proceedings during his murder trial on Feb. 27. Another defendant fled from the courthouse April 10, though he reportedly was not in custody at the time.

 Courtesy Image: Washington County Sheriff's Office

For the second time this year, a defendant fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro earlier this month, authorities say.

This time, however, the suspect was not in custody during his hearing in Washington County Circuit Court. Instead, he fled after a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

 Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Sheriff’s Office said it would release courthouse video of the latest incident. 

