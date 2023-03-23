Hillsboro schools say vaccinations on track for return

Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott.

After Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott announced his plans to retire at the end of this academic year, the school board is in the final weeks of finding his replacement.

Scott will conclude his 14th year as the head of Hillsboro schools, and his 25th year with the district he first joined as principal of Poynter Middle School. All told, he’ll have worked in education for 36 years.

 

