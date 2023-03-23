After Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott announced his plans to retire at the end of this academic year, the school board is in the final weeks of finding his replacement.
Scott will conclude his 14th year as the head of Hillsboro schools, and his 25th year with the district he first joined as principal of Poynter Middle School. All told, he’ll have worked in education for 36 years.
“I can tell you that not all school districts are created equal, and I feel incredibly blessed to have landed in Hillsboro and to have been part of this community,” Scott said during this month's Community Conversations livestream with Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway.
Scott said he credits Hillsboro School District staff for the district’s success — which has seen graduation rates bounce back after a pandemic dip seen all across the country.
“We have an incredible staff that really leaves it all out on the field every day when it comes to students," he said. "They put their heart and soul into this and because of that, they make a difference for kids in profound ways that permanently impact their lives in such a positive way.”
Callaway, who was a principal in the Hillsboro School District before seeking the job of mayor, thanked Scott for his service to the community.
“Congratulations and thank you for all that you’ve done for my kids and all of our kids and staff in Hillsboro,” Callaway said, noting that his own children and grandchildren have attended Hillsboro schools.
Scott, in turn, thanked the community for passing the $408 million bond that’s helped renovate district schools and build new ones since voters approved it in 2017 — including the newly named Tamarack Elementary School, which is expected to open in South Hillboro this fall.
He doesn’t see his retirement as a step away from Hillsboro schools.
“I don’t see it as walking away from education. I just think of it as I’m switching jobs one more time,” Scott said. “I’m going from being the superintendent to being the biggest fan — the biggest fan of the district and biggest fan of the community. I’ll continue to support in any way that I possibly can.”
The Hillsboro school board expects to have a new superintendent selected by the end of April.
Out of a total 18 candidates who applied, a shortlist of seven candidates was reviewed by board members during an executive session Tuesday, March 21.
After a round of virtual interviews the first week of April, the applicant pool will then be narrowed to the top two or three finalists who move on to in-person interviews on the week of April 10.
The board’s executive assistant, Rose Roman, said directors aim to have a new superintendent selected by the week of April 17.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."