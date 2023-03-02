Safe Rest Pods 005.JPG (030223-copy)

A view of the Safe Rest Pods in Hillsboro, located on the west end of town near the corner of Southwest 17th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. Early designs show the site will someday be home to a year-round shelter, with both indoor and outdoor beds for the homeless.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Hillsboro has unveiled the initial designs for a year-round shelter site on the west end of town.

The new 75-bed shelter would convert the existing Safe Rest Pods site on the corner of Southwest 17th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway into a hybrid-style shelter, with both indoor beds in a shared space and an outdoor village of individual huts.

Hillsboro Year-round Shelter

Early designs for Hillsboro's year-round homeless shelter show a hybrid format with both indoor congregation beds and an outdoor village of individual huts.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you