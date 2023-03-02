A view of the Safe Rest Pods in Hillsboro, located on the west end of town near the corner of Southwest 17th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. Early designs show the site will someday be home to a year-round shelter, with both indoor and outdoor beds for the homeless.
Hillsboro has unveiled the initial designs for a year-round shelter site on the west end of town.
The new 75-bed shelter would convert the existing Safe Rest Pods site on the corner of Southwest 17th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway into a hybrid-style shelter, with both indoor beds in a shared space and an outdoor village of individual huts.
Hillsboro’s announcement of the draft design noted that the components and timeline are subject to change, but construction is currently expected to start sometime in November.
Initial designs call for a new building to be constructed alongside an existing building that used to house Aaroma’s Mexican Restaurant.
The site will also include modular community and hygiene station buildings. There will be a trash and recycling storage area next to a community garden.
Three outdoor cottage clusters will also feature central gardens with radial seating. A pet park, a separate pet area and a covered outdoor plaza are also designed.
It’s yet to be determined who will operate the new shelter. Plans call for around-the-clock staffing and management, including so-called wraparound services to help people in the program secure housing, jobs and health care.
Safe Rest Pods and the Cloverleaf Winter Shelter are both currently operated by Open Door HousingWorks, which also has a day shelter and counseling center just outside Cornelius.
But Washington County will go through a competitive bidding process to see who secures the contract to operate the year-round shelter.
The 75-bed capacity at the new Hillsboro shelter would account for a big chunk of Washington County’s goal to provide 250 year-round shelter beds throughout the county.
Portland-area voters approved a Metro supportive housing services measure in 2020.
Hillsboro purchased the site for $3.17 million in December 2021 and then used American Rescue Plan Act funds for site preparation, making way for the roughly 30 Conestoga-style huts that the site has hosted since October of last year.
With money from the 2020 Metro bond, Washington County built the huts and the rest of the Safe Rest Pods site. The county will also bear the operational costs once the shelter opens.
The collapsible huts currently housing folks in Hillsboro are expected to move elsewhere in the county once construction begins on the year-round shelter.
The shelter is currently planned to open in June 2024.
