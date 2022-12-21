Washington County is activating its two severe weather shelters for the second time in less than a week.

Washington County announced the shelters at The Salvation Army building at 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center at 12350 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton will be open from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, until at least noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.

