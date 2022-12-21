Washington County is activating its two severe weather shelters for the second time in less than a week.
Washington County announced the shelters at The Salvation Army building at 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center at 12350 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton will be open from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, until at least noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The shelters were also open Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 due to cold overnight temperatures.
The two shelters offer 320 spaces for homeless individuals and families, according to the Washington County press release. Shelters are open 24 hours a day and hot meals are provided.
Washington County is under a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill advisory accompanies from 4 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
The temperature Thursday is expected to reach a high of 19 degrees, with a low of 18, according to the National Weather Service. The low Friday night is 30, followed by 40 degrees Saturday night.
Snow is likely Thursday, with freezing rain Friday. After that, rain is forecasted through at least Tuesday.
At the same time, to commemorate the nearly 350 homeless people who have died in Oregon this year, the nonprofit Greater Good Northwest is taking donations of warm clothing and items.
Items can be dropped off during "The Longest Night" memorial vigil from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Hillsboro Bridge Shelter, 622 S.E. 10th Ave. in Hillsboro.
The vigil is part of a national awareness campaign recognizing the people who have died while being homeless. Hot drinks, blankets and warming items will be handed out to those in need during the event.