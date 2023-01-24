Hillsboro’s inventory of murals continues to grow, as three more downtown mural projects were announced this month.
The projects, spearheaded by the Tualatin Valley Creates nonprofit and the Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC) as part of Hillsboro’s public art program and cultural arts district, will bring new displays to the former U.S. Bank building on the corner of Second Avenue and Main Street.
That’s also the site of a new redevelopment of the former bank, now known as the Main Street Commons, where multiple food and drink vendors expect to open this year.
Hillsboro’s first Ex Novo Brewing location was supposed to be located there, but news just broke that the company is abandoning that location in favor of a branch in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The building will see three exterior art installations, including multiple types of media used to create the illustrations. Artists who applied to be part of the project were asked to conceptualize art that reflects the region’s people and land.
Forest Grove-based artist Aya Morton’s mural will face Main Street and feature a display of industrial ships traveling along the Columbia River, with purple martin birds flying overhead.
Paola De La Cruz, a Portland multimedia visual artist, will create three displays made of cut pieces of colorful paper and a watercolor composition. These will line the façade on Second Avenue.
Lisa Flowers Ross, a Boise, Idaho-based textile artist, will create a display made from hand-dyed fabrics that showcases “rolling hills (that) embody the city’s name,” said the artist in the announcement, along with a river meandering through the rolling farmlands.
Tualatin Valley Creates says that instead of hand-painted murals on the side of the building, these displays will instead utilize photographic reproductions of the artists’ work, limiting the amount of materials needed and avoiding future sidewalk closures.
“The committee adopted a long-ranging strategy of printing high resolution photographic reproductions of the artwork on large rigid panels that are mechanically fastened to the wall,” the group stated in an announcement of the new pieces.
The art projects will be paid for through a $10,000 donation from the city, as well as matches from Stonefly Investors — the money behind the building redevelopment — as well as funds from the Mari Lamfrom Foundation, the Autzen Foundation, and RACC.
These murals will join a slew of other murals in downtown Hillsboro, as well as brand new ones that were painted along 10th Avenue in October. Another mural in the Cultural Arts District is planned at the M&M Marketplace on Southwest Walnut Street later this year.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."