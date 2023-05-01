Three candidates running for seats on the Hillsboro School District Board of Directors have their campaign sign in front an Aloha gun store.
The three are backed by Communities for Sensible Schools, a political action committee (PAC) with the aim of giving parents more access and input on the school curriculum.
Aloha Arms, located at 17645 S.W. Tualatin Valley Highway, is sporting a sign supporting the PAC's three candidates: Terri Kam, who is running against See Eun Kim for the position 4 seat on the board; Shawnna Arns, who is running for the open position 5 on the board against Ivette Pantoja; and Bart Rask, a former candidate who lost to now-retired Lisa Allen and who is running against Patrick Maguire and Robin Danielson Smith for the position 7 seat on the board.
None of the candidates voiced concern about any negative messaging associated with having their campaign signage put in front of the gun store.
“Aloha Arms is a legal business that abides by all state and federal laws and goes out of their way to teach proper and safe gun ownership,” Arns said in an emailed statement. “They are not the problem. We should instead be looking at those individuals who want to defund school resource officers in our schools and who stand against state legislation like the 2023 Safe Schools Package, which did not pass even though it would have made schools safer.”
Aloha Arms could not be reached for comment in time for this report on Monday, May 1. However, Arns said that the store requested the signage and the PAC approved of putting the signs there.
“Aloha Arms is supporting the (PAC’s) school board candidates because these candidates want to put students first by prioritizing academics and collaborating with teachers and parents,” Arns said. “They requested a sign and the PAC appreciates their support.”
At least one community member criticized the placement of the signage at the gun store, saying it is inappropriate in this era of school shootings being a nationwide concern.
“In the current environment of school shootings being an almost daily occurrence, I find it startling that 3 candidates for the Hillsboro School Board would find it appropriate to put a large sign for their candidacy in front of a gun store along TV Highway,” said Leon Taylor, a South Hillsboro resident who submitted a letter to the editor to Pamplin Media on April 23.
Arns clarified that there was no negative messaging intended in the decision to put campaign signs at the store, beyond accepting the support of a local business.
“Anytime there is a school shooting, it is a tragic moment for all Americans,” Arns said in her email. “We as parents feel it even more deeply when one of these events occurs. We need to do whatever it takes to add additional security measures to our local schools and address mental health issues with our students.”
All three candidates have received political and financial support from the PAC.
Both Arns and Kam have received more than $13,600 in in-kind donations from the PAC, which is a designation that usually includes services or materials that were donated to a campaign to help with marketing, events and other campaign activities.
Rask has slightly fewer in-kind donations on his state campaign finance ledger as of May 1, showing about $11,300 from the Communities for Sensible Schools PAC.
Rask also loaned the PAC $10,000 on March 8.
Despite Washington County voting for Joe Biden by 35 points over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, the candidates say they feel that their views and aims for the school board, which were recently stated in a Pamplin Media Q&A with school board candidates, align with the community of Hillsboro.
“Naturally, we feel our views align with the community of Hillsboro which is why we are running and able to enlist many volunteers,” Rask said in an email.
Kam did not return Pamplin Media’s request for comment, though Arns said that she and Kam have been attending campaign events in the district and seeing an outpouring of support.
“Terri and I have had so many positive responses, it has surprised me,” Arns said in her email to Pamplin Media. “Our community wants these children to succeed, to be protected and have high achievements! They are our future!”
The May primary election is on Tuesday, May 16. Ballots have already gone out in the mail.