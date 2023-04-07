HSD Superintendent Candidates 2023

The three finalists for the open Hillsboro School District superintendent job are, from left to right, Jon Franco of Portland Public Schools; Rita Raichoudhuri, formerly of Kalamazoo Public Schools; and current HSD assistant superintendent Travis Reiman. 

 Courtesy Photos: Hillsboro School District

The Hillsboro School District this week announced three finalists for the superintendent position, which opens at the end of this school year following the retirement of longtime district leader Mike Scott.

The three finalists are Jon Franco, chief of schools for Portland Public Schools; Rita Raichoudhuri, the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools in Michigan; and current Hillsboro assistant superintendent Travis Reiman.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you