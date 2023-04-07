The three finalists for the open Hillsboro School District superintendent job are, from left to right, Jon Franco of Portland Public Schools; Rita Raichoudhuri, formerly of Kalamazoo Public Schools; and current HSD assistant superintendent Travis Reiman.
The Hillsboro School District this week announced three finalists for the superintendent position, which opens at the end of this school year following the retirement of longtime district leader Mike Scott.
The three finalists are Jon Franco, chief of schools for Portland Public Schools; Rita Raichoudhuri, the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools in Michigan; and current Hillsboro assistant superintendent Travis Reiman.
Franco formerly worked as the executive administrator of high schools, option schools, and athletics and activities at the Beaverton School District, according to his bio on the Portland Public Schools website. He began his career in education as a math and science teacher in Patterson, California, then as an assistant principal in Gustine, California.
He has previously worked in Hillsboro as an assistant principal at Century High School.
Raichoudhuri, who previously worked in administrative roles for Chicago Public Schools, served about two years as the head of Kalamazoo Public Schools, beginning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and guiding the district "with some of the highest academic gains despite the pandemic," the Hillsboro School District's release states.
She resigned in December 2022 in a “mutual decision” between her and the school board, according to an article by Michigan Live. News reports noted that she was evaluated as “highly effective” by the board during both of her years in the role.
Reiman, the assistant superintendent for academic activities at the Hillsboro School District, began his career as an instructional assistant at North Eugene Alternative High School, according to his bio on the Hillsboro School District website.
He worked as a teacher and professional development specialist in schools in northwest Oregon and in the Mexican states of Jalisco and Hidalgo.
Bilingual in English and Spanish, Reiman also taught as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at the middle school level, and also has experience as an elementary school principal.
Hillsboro’s announcement of the finalists noted that each candidate will participate in a full day of school visits and meetings, including an open community session. Raichoudhuri’s will be on Monday, April 10; Reiman’s will be on Wednesday, April 12; and Franco’s will be on Thursday, April 13.
The schedule of activities is as follows:
Meet with unions — 7 to 8 a.m.
Tour of schools — 8 to 10 a.m. (led by school board chair Mark Watson and Assistant Superintendent Audrea Neville
Lunch with cabinet — 11 a.m. to noon
Community leaders forum — 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (by invitation with Zoom and in-person attendance options at the District Administration Center, room 100)
Staff forum — 4 to 5 p.m. (open to all interested staff members in room 100 of the District AC)
Community forum — 5 to 6 p.m. (open to all interested community members with Zoom and in-person attendance options at the District AC room 100)
Dinner with the board — 6 to 7:30 p.m. (various locations, board members and candidates only)
Interview with board — 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (board members and candidates only)
The superintendent isn't the only district leadership role that could see changes by the end of this school year, as there are also three races for school board seats that will be decided by voters in the district during the May 18 election.
