Seven candidates have filed to run in three races for Hillsboro School Board seats this spring. 

Three positions on the Hillsboro School District board of directors will see contested races this spring, as the filing deadline has officially passed for the May 16 primary election.

The races for Position 4 and Position 5 on the Hillsboro school board will feature two head-to-head contests — one between an incumbent and a challenger, with the other being between two candidates vying for an open seat.

See Eun Kim is running for a second four-year term for her Position 4 seat on the Hillsboro School Board.  
Ivette Pantoja Avalos is running in a two-way race for the Position 5 seat on the Hillsboro School Board. 
Patrick Maguire, who was appointed to a vacant seat on the Hillsboro School District Board of Directors, is sworn in on June 21, 2022. He takes over the term vacated earlier this year by Yadira Martinez and is running for a full four-year term in 2023.
Bart Rask is running in a three-way race for the Position 7 seat on the Hillsboro School Board. 

 

