Patrick Maguire, who was appointed to a vacant seat on the Hillsboro School District Board of Directors, is sworn in on June 21, 2022. He takes over the term vacated earlier this year by Yadira Martinez and is running for a full four-year term in 2023.
Three positions on the Hillsboro School District board of directors will see contested races this spring, as the filing deadline has officially passed for the May 16 primary election.
The races for Position 4 and Position 5 on the Hillsboro school board will feature two head-to-head contests — one between an incumbent and a challenger, with the other being between two candidates vying for an open seat.
The Position 7 race is a three-way contest between an appointee and two challengers.
Position 4
The Position 4 race features incumbent See Eun Kim running for a second term, facing a challenger in Terri Kam.
Kim is a human resources manager for the Oregon Health Authority who lists in her candidate filing previous occupational experience as the director of executive appointments for the Oregon Governor’s Office. She also lists prior experience in nonprofit management and as an elementary school teacher.
Kim was first elected to the school board in 2019, winning with 55% of the vote over Bart Rask.
Kam lists no prior occupational background or government experience in her candidate filing.
Position 5
In Position 5, Ivette Pantoja is facing Shawnna Arns for the seat being vacated by Lisa Allen, who has held the seat since 2015.
Pantoja, the owner of the Briar Rose School and early child development center in Hillsboro, recently ran for a seat on the City Council. She lost that race against Councilor Olivia Alcaire with about 41% of the vote.
She currently serves as co-chair on the Washington County Childcare Resource & Referral advisory board.
Shawnna Arns is a retired state government worker who lists her prior experience as a social services investigator and case manager. She also lists herself as a past president, vice president and treasurer of the local AFSCME union.
Position 7
The Position 7 race is the only Hillsboro school board contest featuring three candidates this year.
They are Patrick Maguire, who was appointed to finish the term vacated by Yadira Martinez last year; Robin Danielson Smith, a substitute teacher; and Bart Rask, a physician and former board candidate.
Maguire is a curriculum writer and previously did tutoring work as a student support specialist. He also lists work as an outreach specialist for community renewable energy.
Maguire was the chair of the Washington County Democratic Party until last year and has served on the Hillsboro School District’s community curriculum advisory committee. He also lists prior experience serving on the Washington County Board of Property Tax Appeals, and as a member of the Tigard-Tualatin Aquatic District’s budget committee.
Robin Danielson Smith is a substitute teacher who lists previous employment as a mental health counselor and business owner. She lists no prior governmental experience.
Rask, the physician, says he’s also been a member of the Hillsboro Orthopedic Group since 1998. He has served appointments on the Oregon State Board of Athletic Trainers and the Hillsboro School District curriculum advisory committee, according to his candidate filing.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."