A student walks home from Witch Hazel Elementary School heading southbound along SE Davis Road, just south from the school. Funding has been approved to provide more sidewalks here to make neighborhoods safer for families to get to and from school.
Funding has been approved to make sidewalks to provide a safer route to and from Witch Hazel Elementary School. Eastwood Elementary and McKinney Elementary in Hillsboro have also received money for sidewalk upgrades.
Three schools in the Hillsboro School District are slated for sidewalk and accessibility improvements through the Safe Routes to School program.
Witch Hazel Elementary, Eastwood Elementary, and McKinney Elementary all have projects and funding approved for upgrades to nearby sidewalks and lighting, aimed at making neighborhoods safer and more walkable, as well as more accessible for families with disabilities.
2023 projects
While funding for most Safe Routes to School projects comes from the Oregon Department of Transportation, local jurisdictions like cities also run their own Safe Routes programs, identifying routes to school that are used locally and what road projects are needed to improve them.
Cities and counties plan and present their highest-priority projects for consideration to receive money from ODOT every year.
ODOT’s Safe Routes to School Advisory Committee approved 83 projects across Oregon this year, including about $1 million for lighting and sidewalk upgrades for Witch Hazel Elementary.
“We had another round of outstanding applicants requesting a total of $80 million,” said LeeAnne Fergason, state program manager, in the grant announcement. “All 83 of them addressed barriers to students walking and biking with needed safety improvements.”
Since Witch Hazel Elementary is outside of Hillsboro city limits, the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the 20% matching funds for the project last year, saying it would commit the funding if the state opted to give a grant.
With this year’s grant approval by the state, the project is able to move forward.
“The project will complete the sidewalks on the south side of (Witch Hazel Road), add ADA ramps and street lighting,” said the county’s land use and transportation spokesperson, Melissa De Lyser. “By filling in the sidewalks gaps, the walking route to the local elementary and middle school will be expanded.”
South Meadows Middle School is right next to Witch Hazel Elementary and will also benefit from the sidewalk improvements.
The total project cost is estimated to be just under $1.2 million.
It may take a while for the actual construction to materialize, however.
Sidewalk improvements at Eastwood Elementary, which received ODOT grants back in 2019, are just now getting underway. The project is estimated to cost more than $2.1 million.
At Eastwood Elementary, sidewalks will be added along Northeast 18th Street connecting to Lincoln Street, as well as along Northeast Hyde Street between 17th and 18th avenues.
At McKinney, sidewalks will be added to Northwest Connell Avenue up to Val Street, and a short stretch of Northwest Seventh Avenue connecting to Darnielle Street.
The improvements also include new curb ramps that comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and new lighting and signage.
Other Safe Routes programs
Construction projects for safety and accessibility improvements aren’t the only focus of Safe Routes to School programs.
Hillsboro’s Safe Routes to School program also educates schools, students and families on ways to keep children safe as they travel to and from school.
The city’s website shares the benefits of walking or biking to school — including keeping children active and reducing carbon emissions generated by vehicle trips.
Hillsboro’s program director, Dani Walker, recently spoke about the importance of safety projects and education in a post on the city’s website.
“I was what they called a ‘free-range kid’ growing up,” Walker said in the blog post. “I came home when I was hungry or it got too dark, but otherwise (I) was out in the neighborhood with friends biking, playing, and using our imaginations. There’s less of that today, for a variety of reasons.”
“I think about my childhood and how much I gained from those outdoor, unchaperoned experiences, including communication skills, empowerment, problem-solving opportunities, and freedom,” she added. “I want that for our community’s kids — and for that to be possible, there needs to be the right infrastructure, awareness, and community supports in place.”
