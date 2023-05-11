Three schools in the Hillsboro School District are slated for sidewalk and accessibility improvements through the Safe Routes to School program.

Witch Hazel Elementary, Eastwood Elementary, and McKinney Elementary all have projects and funding approved for upgrades to nearby sidewalks and lighting, aimed at making neighborhoods safer and more walkable, as well as more accessible for families with disabilities.

 

