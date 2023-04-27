Seven candidates are running for board seats in the Hillsboro School District this spring.
Incumbents See Eun Kim (Position 4) and Patrick Maguire (Position 7) are running for new terms. Kim is challenged by Terri Kam, while Maguire is facing challengers Robin Danielson Smith and Bart Rask, a former school board candidate.
Position 5 is an open seat contested by Shawnna Arns and Ivette Pantoja.
Pamplin Media Group reached out to all candidates with an identical questionnaire. Their responses are published in full below.
Danielson Smith did not respond to the survey before Pamplin Media Group’s deadline.
There are some who feel that there aren’t enough Conservative voices on local school boards, and there have even been concerted efforts by Oregon Republicans to drum up candidates for seats on the HSD Board of Directors. How do you feel about these efforts? Do you see a political imbalance to the school board that needs to change?
Terri Kam, Position 4: I don’t think it’s just conservatives that are worried about the state of education. Schools in Oregon have never had more money and yet we rank last in nearly every statistical category nationally. In Hillsboro, over 69% of students are not proficient in reading and over 71% are not meeting standard expectations for math. I think now more than ever, we need engagement from parents on all sides politically. We must get back to the basics while expanding honors courses, maintaining AP/IB programs, and implementing vocational training programs to give all students the pace and depth they need.
See Eun Kim, Position 4: As an immigrant who fell in love with our democracy, I so appreciate and welcome all civil civic engagement efforts, regardless of political ideologies. Any meaningful challenges would allow our community to scrutinize our current practices and help us avoid stagnation.
As for the board’s composition, I believe a governing body should be reflective of the population they serve. In Hillsboro, we serve a diverse student population — racially, ethnically, socioeconomically, and geographically. Regardless of political affiliation, this nonpartisan board should center around student academics and student well-being above all else.
Shawnna Arns, Position 5: I think we need to have a well balanced school board that represent a broad spectrum of our neighbors and parents here in the Hillsboro community. This is a critical time for our local schools.
After experiencing two years of learning loss, we must prioritize academics. Currently, Hillsboro students are below the state average for reading and math. We need to double down on our efforts to get our students proficient in reading, writing and math.
We need to unite parents, educators and students on a plan to reach increased student achievement, and we need every voice at the table to do that.
Ivette Pantoja, Position 5: I believe that if the community felt like there was an imbalance of voices on the Hillsboro School District Board of Directors, we’d see more conservative voices on the board. While some may feel there is an imbalance, the truth is, there is not a shortage of conservative candidates, yet time and time again, the community tends to vote for the more liberal candidate. I believe this is because our voters vote based on platforms and not political party affiliations. With that said, I will always support the ability for members of the community to campaign.
Patrick Maguire, Position 7: When asked to make decisions as a board member, student well-being and success are always my top priorities. If the community trusts me to continue serving as a board member, student-centered and data-driven decisions will continue to be my focus. On 95% of issues, we are able to look at the data and come to a consensus on what is best for students. During election season, it seems those 5% of issues where there are sincere disagreements are often talked about a lot, but it’s important to me that we do not lose sight of the overwhelming majority of areas where every member of our community is in agreement.
Speaking candidly, it is apparent from the large out-of-state donations in this election that there is an effort to install a sharply ideological conservative board majority. Our students would not be well-served by such a focus on ideology, which distracts from the things we are working on to make a practical difference for students such as early literacy coaching, expanding AP/IB and dual language programs, and career and technical education development.
I have read news reports indicating that in the nearby district of Newberg, when an ideologically driven board majority recently voted to ban students and staff from wearing or displaying symbols such as a Pride flag or logo, they were immediately embroiled in costly First Amendment litigation. In the end, the policy was reversed, so there was no actual change. However, all that money spent on lawsuits and legal fees could have gone into direct classroom instruction. This shows there is a cost to ideologically driven decision-making. I support student-centered decision-making that does not waste resources on ideological campaigns.
Bart Rask, Position 7: Topics involving political imbalance are a red herring. What’s important is improving school quality to reverse the current decline. Between 2015-16 and 2021-22, Hillsboro math and English achievement scores went from average in Oregon to 9% and 17% below average, respectively. Ways to improve may include more assignments for more practice to fill the excessive “downtime” which is prevalent in classes. We must also abandon the practice of allowing multiple attempts to pass tests and complete assignments, so students are forced to study more material, instead of specific test questions, and conditioned to do their best the first time.
In recent years, other parts of the country have seen fights over curriculum and library book-banning efforts, with people using parental rights over what their children are exposed to in school as the rationale. What is your opinion of these movements and their likelihood of coming to Hillsboro?
Terri Kam: I interact with many parents on a daily basis and I hear about their concerns in our Hillsboro School District. Their voices need to be heard. I’m running because I believe the voice of parents matters and our children’s success is our future. We need to make curriculum, instructional and supportive materials available online for parents to access anytime. We also need to regularly communicate standards and expectations to give students and parents a clear understanding of what is expected and how progress will be measured.
See Eun Kim: Such book-banning efforts are contrary to our American values. Hillsboro School District will continue to value all books and curriculums, in line with our district policies and procedures. Our students deserve to be seen and valued in the curriculum and books in our schools. We aim to offer culturally responsive curriculum and inclusive books that are authentically representative of our students and the world, linguistically diverse, and explore various perspectives including counter-narratives for marginalized voices.
Shawnna Arns: We should all have the same goals for educating children. I want to be a voice for parents, teachers and students — enough of the division. Teachers deserve the resources they need to be successful, and parents should have a voice in their children's education. All students should have what they need to be successful. As someone who worked in state agencies and unions, I can cut through bureaucratic red tape and bring people together behind a united goal that leads to positive outcomes.
Ivette Pantoja: It’s important to weigh parental rights and concerns with the safety and best interests of the children in the district because these same children will shape our future and become adults in our communities. It’s not uncommon for certain hot topic issues to emerge, fade away, and reemerge again. These waves help to keep important topics at the forefront of our minds when making and implementing policy, and impassion voters to vote during elections.
However, I feel that some movements can be harmful to quality education. I don’t feel that Hillsboro would face a harmful movement in the immediate future, but it would be unwise to assume. That said, I am prepared to make hard, but informed choices as a member of the HSD board.
Patrick Maguire: Parents have the biggest role in the success of their children’s education. I was raised in a single-parent home on the Oregon Coast. It was a home with much love, but not a lot financially. I owe everything I have accomplished in life to the sacrifices and dedication of my mother. I know the public education system was invaluable to me growing up, and I want our schools to continue to be an invaluable resource that every family in our district can rely on.
Efforts to censor and ban books are concerning as they can negatively impact the core educational mission of setting up students with skills that allow them to lead fulfilling lives. For instance, I have read in national news reports of attempts to ban all books from school libraries with LGBT characters. But this is just as unreasonable as banning all books with characters of certain races. It sends a message to our students that if they or their family are LGBT, then they don’t deserve to be represented in books and stories. That sort of thing is not what Hillsboro School District stands for — here, every student and family is welcome.
As a board member, I want student-focused and age-appropriate curriculum. That’s why curriculum proposals from expert educators are thoughtfully vetted by a community committee that brings forward recommendations to the school board. We are one of only a few districts in the state that takes this extra step to encourage community feedback on curriculum proposals, and it has been extremely valuable.
Bart Rask: Schools banning books has been a regular practice as usually older titles are removed (banned) in exchange for newer titles because of limited time and space. In the recent past, classic authors such as William Shakespeare and George Orwell have been banned from curricula in exchange for contemporary authors.
It is understandable that parents would not want their minor children exposed to sexually explicit books, which are the subject of banning, considering children are a captive audience in public schools. Naturally, removing a book from school does not prevent access because of the public library, Amazon, etc.
The HSD has been rolling out new career pathway programs — like the Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone program, and the Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship. What sectors do you feel still need more direct workforce development, and how should the board address this need?
Terri Kam: I think these career pathway programs are great. We need to start graduating students with needed skills to be successful in their lives after high school. These programs are the perfect way to do that. Whether it's automotive, horticulture, or skills in manufacturing, these programs are crucial for our next generation.
See Eun Kim: Software and IT industries. As a board member, I look forward to strengthening relationships with certain key employers, such as Salesforce, Synopsys, Adobe, etc., to increase internship opportunities and other forms of collaboration. In addition, I will continue to partner with the City of Hillsboro to track the economic development trends in our region to ensure that we as a district are focusing on the right workforce areas for our students.
Shawnna Arns: As a retired state corrections officer, I know firsthand the importance of learning a technical skill that can set a student up to succeed for the rest of their lives. Programs like the career pathways program is a huge step in this regard. In a time where our college students are being besieged with a lifetime of debt, there needs to be a realization that not every student needs to go to college, and there are skilled trade pathways for many that will allow them to thrive into the future.
Ivette Pantoja: I fully encourage the expansion of the construction program underway at Glencoe High School. I am also a proponent for anything in coding and STEM given the ever-advancing careers in STEM and technology.
Patrick Maguire: As a member of our district’s curriculum advisory committee for several years before I joined the board, it was incredibly exciting to see so many innovative career programs developed over the years in Hillsboro. Our advanced-manufacturing programs have won national recognition as models for what industry partnerships with schools can accomplish. Our new aviation science and fire science programs have given students a chance to learn early on what careers appeal to them. Our staff works very diligently to find new career programs that will be meaningful for students. I often speak with students in these programs to get their input and feedback, and it is overwhelmingly positive. These programs are working for students.
For many of our students, traditional four-year university pathways are where their goals will take them, and we will never reduce our full-throated support for college preparation. At the same time, recognizing that apprenticeship and community college technical programs do also appeal to a number of our students, getting these career pathway partnerships established has benefited students greatly by allowing them to try paths out and see what is and is not suited to each of their unique talents. Areas for continued growth include partnering with health care fields, and we are currently working with Portland Community College on this very topic!
Bart Rask: This is an excellent program that does need expanding. Many trades do need promotion in school to generate interest among students to fill the needs of local industries which make products and provide services that the public demands. Some shortages that I know of based upon discussions with many tradesmen include airplane and diesel mechanics, welders and machinists. Industry leaders should be consulted to confirm where the needs are greatest. When I was at Portland’s Benson Polytechnic High School in the 1970s, the extensive shop programs were extremely successful in promoting technical careers.
The next iteration of the HSD board will almost certainly be weighing whether to refer another construction bond to voters. How would you vote on such a bond, and what priorities do you see for future district construction projects?
Terri Kam: As a member of the school board, I’ll need to judge such a proposal on its merits and weigh it against the other priorities facing our district right now. I look forward to seeing the proposal as a member of the school board.
See Eun Kim: The future HSD board would reserve the right to consider another construction bond, if any.
As for the hypothetical future bond consideration, I suspect the amount would significantly be less than the 2017 construction bond, given that we’ve already completed major projects in all schools across the district.
I believe HSD’s next priorities should be on meeting our maintenance needs, specifically within technology.
Shawnna Arns: This is a project that needs a lot more details to materialize, and I will consider it when I learn more about it and how it ranks against our other district priorities.
Ivette Pantoja: As a voter of these bonds, I have historically always voted in favor. If I see myself on the board, I would have a broader understanding of how these decisions are made and will make the best decision after I have analyzed the proposal.
Patrick Maguire: As a member of our county’s Board of Property Tax Appeals for several years, I was able to see clearly the substantial amounts of property tax our residents and businesses pay. With this in mind, I have been a consistent advocate for wise use of taxpayer funds. Every dollar that is wasted in any way is a dollar that could have been spent on hiring additional teachers or providing new facilities. So, we have a very robust financial team who work alongside volunteer members of our community to conduct bond oversight. Based on my careful review of this work, I feel confident the money we as taxpayers entrusted to the district for construction has been wisely used.
This year, we are opening Tamarack Elementary to serve the needs of the South Hillsboro community near where I live. Nearly every neighborhood in the district has schools that have been touched in some way by the upgrades that the last bond measure allowed the district to undertake. Students are safer and better equipped to learn because of this construction work. I will only send a successor bond measure to voters under three conditions: if the work is truly necessary, if the work is well-defined, and if the oversight mechanisms are strong enough to prevent waste.
Bart Rask: I need to know the specifics about the bond you are referring in order to respond. I don’t know what construction is needed but will certainly learn about it once in office.