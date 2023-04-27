Hillsboro School District Logo (copy)

Seven candidates are running for three board seats in the Hillsboro School District.

 PMG Photo: Troy Shinn

Incumbents See Eun Kim (Position 4) and Patrick Maguire (Position 7) are running for new terms. Kim is challenged by Terri Kam, while Maguire is facing challengers Robin Danielson Smith and Bart Rask, a former school board candidate.

 Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Bart Rask is a former school board candidate.

