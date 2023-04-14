Hillsboro Hops Stadium Design Rendering (041423-copy)

A new design rendering for the new Hillsboro Hops stadium, estimated to cost $120 million, was unveiled in March 2023. Members of Hillsboro's Parks and Recreation Commission said the plans were a "done deal" before the public had a chance to weigh in on the project. 

 Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Hops

Parks and recreation commissioners in Hillsboro aren’t happy with how quickly the city government agreed to an $18 million commitment to design a new baseball stadium.

Current and former members of the commission say the decision was a “done deal” by the time they, or the public at large, heard about it — even though the proposal would eliminate three public playing fields at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex.

Parks Commission_01.jpg

Hillsboro's Parks and Recreation Commission met on April 11, 2023 to discuss the city's plans to build a new baseball stadium next to Ron Tonkin Field. Instead, the project discussion was rescheduled, and commissioners said they felt left out of the process despite the plans impacting recreational facilities. 
Brown Middle School Playing Fields_01

The playing fields at Brown Middle School in Hillsboro are due for an upgrade, and city officials say this project is the best option for making up for three public ballfields that will be lost during construction of a new baseball stadium for the Hillsboro Hops. 

 

