Dream Girl Espresso

The owner of Dream Girl Espresso in Hillsboro, pictured, was arrested this week on multiple felony charges. Police suspect him of abusing employees and job applicants at his "bikini coffee" business on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

 Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Police Department

The owner of a "bikini coffee" drive-thru stand in Hillsboro is facing 26 charges, including allegations of rape and sodomy.

The Hillsboro Police Department announced Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, that it arrested 61-year-old Jeffery Dean Hebner. Hebner owns Dream Girl Espresso, which is located at 1685 S.E. Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro.