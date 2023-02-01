The owner of Dream Girl Espresso in Hillsboro, pictured, was arrested this week on multiple felony charges. Police suspect him of abusing employees and job applicants at his "bikini coffee" business on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.
The owner of a "bikini coffee" drive-thru stand in Hillsboro is facing 26 charges, including allegations of rape and sodomy.
The Hillsboro Police Department announced Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, that it arrested 61-year-old Jeffery Dean Hebner. Hebner owns Dream Girl Espresso, which is located at 1685 S.E. Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro.
At so-called bikini coffee establishments like Dream Girl Espresso, baristas are scantily clad in swimwear, lingerie or other revealing outfits.
According to court records, a Washington County grand jury issued a secret indictment of Hebner on Jan. 27.
The allegations against Hebner date as far back as 2015. The most recent alleged incidents described in the indictment took place "on or around" Nov. 30, 2022.
Hillsboro police said Hebner is believed to have multiple victims, including employees at his business and others who applied for jobs there.
The indictment accuses Hebner of abusing victims in several cases who were "incapable of consent by reason of physical helplessness."
Police said Hebner gave his alleged victims alcohol before sexually assaulting them.
"Investigators believe there are possibly more victims and encourage anyone who may have been victimized by Hebner to come forward," police added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-629-0111.
Hebner is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in Washington County Circuit Court.
In total, Hebner faces the following charges, some of them on multiple counts: