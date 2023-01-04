The North Plains Public Library, opened in 2006, was built by the Friends of the North Plains Library nonprofit. The community raised $500,000 to upgrade to this 2,500-square-foot building from a 590-square-foot "closet" in the community center.
North Plains now formally owns its own community public library, which was built up by a local nonprofit group that recently transferred the deed to city ownership.
The North Plains Public Library, which first opened on April 29, 2006, has been owned by the Friends of the North Plains Library nonprofit since its inception. But a formal deed transfer approved on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, by the North Plains City Council sealed the deal.
The Friends of the North Plains Library first funded a small “closet” library in a 590-square-foot room in the Jessie Mays Community Center, which opened in 2003, said the nonprofit’s secretary, Carolyn Leavitt.
The following year, Wayne Holm, founder of Oregon-Canadian Forest Products, an international lumber company headquartered in North Plains, proposed building the 2,500-square-foot library building.
The nonprofit raised $500,000 to complete the building and furnish the library, and Holm’s own lumber company provided the materials.
Since then, the group worked to quickly build up the patronage and funding required to join the Washington County Cooperative Library Services network, just a year after the permanent library opened.
This allows North Plains patrons to access the countywide catalogue of books, games, and a variety of helpful loanable items from the Library of Things — like VHS-to-DVD converters, dryer vent cleaning kits and musical instruments.
Now, the Friends group is prepared to complete the transfer, but the cooperative relationship between the city government and the nonprofit isn’t done.
“With the growth of the city and its clear commitment to supporting the library, the Friends now feel it's appropriate to transfer the ownership of the library building to the City of North Plains,” Leavitt said. “The Friends will continue to support the library’s operation with funds raised from our used book sales, online amazon book sales, and donations.”
Not only does the transfer mean the Friends nonprofit doesn’t have to worry about building maintenance, but it will lessen the load on the aging core of people who first led the charge to get a library for the town of under 3,500 people.
“It’s true that some of our members have died and some of our members have retired and moved elsewhere,” Leavitt said. “There’s no denying it: We’re getting older.”
But she also added that the nonprofit has been organizing a recruitment drive for new volunteers, and there seems to be a lot of interest in continuing the efforts from new and younger community members.
“All of our activities remain the same,” Leavitt said. “We prefer to be just a fundraising organization for the library so they can raise funds, buy more materials and offer more programs.”
North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan said the deed transfer has been in the works for years.
“I know that eventually the Friends had intended to turn it over to the city, and there was some discussion about that several years ago,” Lenahan said. “But at the time, the Friends and other partners in town were not ready to let it go.”
While North Plains hasn’t formally owned the building up to this point, the city government has helped pay for staff and manage the operations at the library through an operations contract with the Friends group.
Lenahan said that no matter who owns it, the library located next to City Hall has become a crucial and beloved community resource.
“Our little library has always been such a phenomenal place for people to come and gather and to learn,” Lenahan said. “Not just adults, but children and families. It’s been a centerpiece for our community that’s actually brought people together to really learn and grow.”