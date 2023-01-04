NP Library_01.jpg

The North Plains Public Library, located at 31334 Commercial St., is now officially owned by the city government after the deed was transferred from the nonprofit that built the building in 2005.

 By Troy Shinn

The North Plains Public Library, which first opened on April 29, 2006, has been owned by the Friends of the North Plains Library nonprofit since its inception. But a formal deed transfer approved on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, by the North Plains City Council sealed the deal.

NP Library_02.jpg

The North Plains Public Library, opened in 2006, was built by the Friends of the North Plains Library nonprofit. The community raised $500,000 to upgrade to this 2,500-square-foot building from a 590-square-foot "closet" in the community center. 