The preferred area designation map for North Plains' urban growth boundary expansion focused on lands to be used for employment. Only 3% of the city's residents work in town, according to 2019 transit data. 

North Plains is set to more than double in size over the next 20 years under the current proposal to expand its urban growth boundary, which officials say is in the home stretch.

The small but fast-growing Washington County town aims to bolster its employment lands. Those lands could even include one of two large-scale industrial sites that Oregon lawmakers are scoping out for semiconductor manufacturing.

State Sen. Janeen Sollman says North Plains is a strong candidate for a 500-acre semiconductor manufacturing campus.

 

