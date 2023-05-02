WashCo Emergency Dispatch Center

Washington County officials celebrated the grand opening of a new 911 dispatch center in Hillsboro on April 24.

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County

Washington County’s new emergency dispatch center, where all 911 calls from within the county get routed, celebrated its grand opening on April 24.

The $26 million facility, paid for using a $77 million bond measure approved by voters in 2016, will support all the emergency response agencies in the county. The new facility, located on Northeast Pinefarm Court in Hillsboro, replaces the former one in the Tanasbourne area.

 

