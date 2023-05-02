Washington County’s new emergency dispatch center, where all 911 calls from within the county get routed, celebrated its grand opening on April 24.
The $26 million facility, paid for using a $77 million bond measure approved by voters in 2016, will support all the emergency response agencies in the county. The new facility, located on Northeast Pinefarm Court in Hillsboro, replaces the former one in the Tanasbourne area.
Dispatch operations are managed by the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA), and officials said the upgraded facility will help the agency better respond to emergencies.
“The new dispatch center is a real game-changer for us,” said WCCCA director Mark Buchholz in an announcement from the county.
He touted new technology upgrades and seismic resistance that will help keep the critical facility running 365 days a year. He also pointed to new spaces for employees as evidence of the public’s investment in emergency dispatchers.
“In addition to the typical office and mechanical spaces, we’re really pleased that the building also includes a small gym and a quiet room to support the health and wellness of our staff who work long hours under extremely challenging conditions,” Buchholz said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony held in Hillsboro was attended by county leaders, as well as law enforcement, fire and emergency medical responders from across the county.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity, made possible by the voters and taxpayers of Washington County, to build this critical component of our emergency telecommunications system,” said County Chairwoman Kathryn Harrington. “This Washington County owned dispatch center is the backbone of that system and carefully designed to maintain continuity of operations in the midst of almost any situation, allowing our first responders to react quickly and effectively when the community needs us the most.”
The former building in the Tanasbourne area is under construction to become a new addiction treatment facility through Washington County's Center for Addictions Triage and Treatment program.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."