This map shows all the areas where new parking rules handed down by the state will be effective. The Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules state that governments cannot require parking spaces on new developments in areas near major transit corridors. The blue areas on the map show affected areas near MAX or Westside Express Service rail lines, while the yellow areas show areas around frequent service bus lines. 

 Courtesy Image: Washington County

Local governments aren’t happy about the new statewide rules on parking and transportation, which were enacted last year and are rolling out now.

Even as a lawsuit challenging the new rules plays out in the Oregon Court of Appeals, the same governments that have sued the state over the implementation of the new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities guidelines are having to figure out how to enact the changes locally.

This map of Hillsboro shows other areas that could be affected by the Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities parking rules. Depicted are zones around MAX light rail lines, frequent service bus lines under a new TriMet proposal, and areas that will be designated by Metro. 
This map of Hillsboro shows current areas where new developments are not required to provide parking spaces. 

 

