Local governments aren’t happy about the new statewide rules on parking and transportation, which were enacted last year and are rolling out now.
Even as a lawsuit challenging the new rules plays out in the Oregon Court of Appeals, the same governments that have sued the state over the implementation of the new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities guidelines are having to figure out how to enact the changes locally.
The new administrative rules, parts of which became effective at the start of 2023, have removed minimum parking requirements on most new residential developments. Other parking reforms are coming, too.
Officials in Hillsboro and at the Washington County level said implementing these rules — which were crafted by the state’s Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) in response to an executive order from former Gov. Kate Brown in 2020 — is unreasonable and counterproductive to the goals.
“These are ridiculously restrictive and, since it came from the governor’s office and went straight to LCDC and we weren’t asked what we thought … this is absolutely a significant mandate,” said county commissioner Jerry Willey during the board’s March 21 work session.
“I’ll add the word ‘unfunded’ to that,” said Erin Wardell, county planning and development services manager. “This is very much an unfunded mandate that we have to implement on a very fast timeline.”
New parking rules
The rules, commonly referred to by their acronym, CFEC, aim to reduce vehicle miles traveled in Oregon’s metro areas. They also seek to require developments and land use plans that make communities more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly.
Already, some “climate friendly zones” have taken effect. These apply to all areas within a half mile of MAX light rail stations and within three-quarters of a mile around frequent transit corridors — meaning any bus lines that provide service at least every 15 minutes.
In Hillsboro, these could include bus lines 48, 52, and 57, depending on service changes proposed in TriMet’s Forward Together concept.
Maps that Hillsboro's City Council reviewed during a March 21 work session show how many parts of town have already been included in the rules that went into effect this year, as well as other areas that might be included, pending changes and Metro regulations that are also tied to CFEC.
The prohibition on parking space requirements also extends to all new affordable housing developments and publicly funded housing and shelters. Also included are group homes, child care facilities and housing units under 750 square feet.
City officials said this will apply to most new developments in town.
“Existing provisions eliminate parking requirements for most of Hillsboro’s commercial, mixed use and high-density residential areas, as well as those most attractive for significant development,” said the city’s staff report on the CFEC rules.
The loss of parking minimums — like requiring at least one parking space per unit at a residential development — doesn’t mean developers can't or won’t provide parking on their own, just that governments can’t set minimums.
The Department of Land Conservation and Development stated in its rule guidelines last year that the state expects the private sector to determine what is an adequate amount of parking for each development.
However, local governments fear that this approach is going to lead to larger issues down the road, like spillover from residential developments that don’t provide enough parking to tenants.
“You start putting in in-fill, which many of us agree we need to do … meaning large complexes, with no parking, (and) this poor board will be inundated with people who are unhappy about everyone parking in front of their house, blocking their driveways, and parking down at the transit center,” said Commissioner Roy Rogers. “I mean this is going to be a mess, at best.”
What’s coming
The rules roll out more parking requirements for local governments down the road.
While the deadlines for having plans in place for the next phase are as early as this spring, the state is offering extensions that could delay deadlines for a year or more.
Just as certain CFEC rules require that cities remove mandates, the framework requires that they impose others.
Cities and counties in metro areas must require new apartments and mixed-use developments with more than five units to provide electric vehicle charging capabilities for at least 40% of the parking spaces provided.
New developments with more than a quarter-acre of surface parking must also provide solar panels that generate a certain amount of electricity based on the number of parking spaces provided — or pay a $1,500 fee for each non-compliant space.
They must also have tree coverage over half the surface area.
While the bulk of the parking rules impact new developments, some of the CFEC rules apply to existing parking lots, too, and governments must update their codes to accommodate them.
Jurisdictions must include language that requires preferential parking for employee carpools in parking lots, as well as to allow for parking areas to be redeveloped for bicycle and transit facilities.
Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the CFEC rules is that cities will have to implement new parking regulations in areas like downtown, near community centers, and transit-oriented developments like TriMet transit centers.
The rules call for 10% of the on-street parking spaces in these areas to be paid parking.
Even outside of these areas, governments must maintain an inventory of their on-street parking to account for these paid parking policies as more rules get implemented.
Washington County says it will have a tougher time than cities will in accomplishing this kind of parking enforcement, given that it has never had to monitor parking spaces in urban unincorporated areas before.
“We’re actually not sure how to count the number of on-street parking spaces there are in urban unincorporated Washington County, but 10% would be a large number,” said Steve Kelley, Washington County’s senior transportation manager.
He noted that the county does not have parking meters, on-street parking policies or a department dedicated to managing them.
The county may be hard-pressed to find the money to implement these programs, as Washington County is already struggling to balance a general fund shortfall of $25 million heading into the next fiscal year.
However, Hillsboro Public Works Director Tina Bailey said that as parking spaces go away or transition to permitted spaces, more people will start parking on nearby residential streets to avoid regulated zones. People already do that, she said.
“I think regardless of which option you’re choosing, you’re looking at a parking permit program across the board in order to effectively manage the parking even in today’s existing state,” Bailey told city councilors.
“The community is very attached to the parking that’s in front of their house,” she added. “They see it as their parking … so there’s definitely going to be a communication challenge in communicating to the public that you no longer get a choice in who parks in front of your home.”
Governments must also make changes to land use codes and transportation system plans in the future, to prioritize pedestrian, bike and transit infrastructure and reduce vehicle miles traveled.
Hillsboro has already secured an extension to implement some of these changes to city code and policies — extending it from June 30 of this year to June 30, 2024. The immediate revocation of parking requirements on new developments in those targeted transit zones and residential development are already effective, regardless.
Washington County officials said they will also ask for an extension.
Legal fight
Because of the restrictiveness of the CFEC rules — and due to them being implemented via executive order rather than through a legislative bill or ballot measure — several cities have joined a coalition to sue the state and have asked a judge to pause the enactment of the rules while they are reviewed.
“While petitioners and respondents agree that Oregon’s land use system should promote climate-friendly and equitable communities, there is a major disagreement as to how those goals are best achieved, and the degree to which LCDC can dictate how individual communities must pursue those goals,” the lawsuit filed in November states.
So far, 13 cities have joined in the lawsuit, including Hillsboro, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Sherwood, Tualatin, Troutdale and Wood Village. Cities outside the Portland metro area, including Medford, Grants Pass and Springfield, have also sued.
Marion County also joined as a petitioner, as did some private industry coalitions like the Oregon Home Builders Association and the Oregon Trucking Associations.
However, officials expect that more governments may join as city councils and county commissions continue wrestle with implementing the CFEC rules.
While Washington County’s board has not yet signaled it would outright join the lawsuit as a petitioner, like Marion County has, commissioners did signal that they wanted to weigh their options of how to proceed with the litigation.
Washington and Clackamas counties have already filed amicus briefs — a legal document filed in an appeals case by a third party — to provide information in court proceedings and are listed as participants in the case.
Cities that have already joined in the lawsuit accuse the rules of not accomplishing what they set out to do: make community land use and transportation more equitable.
“The more we talk about it, the more inequitable it sounds,” said Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace. “Honestly, it’s just getting worse and worse.”