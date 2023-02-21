The owner of Dream Girl Espresso in Hillsboro, pictured, was arrested on multiple felony charges. Police suspect him of abusing employees and job applicants at his "bikini coffee" business on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.
The criminal case against the owner of Dream Girl Espresso in Hillsboro continues to grow as officials say more women have come forward with new information and allegations of sexual misconduct.
Jeffery Scott Hebner, 61, faces numerous charges of rape, first-degree sexual abuse and commercial sexual solicitation, stemming from what prosecutors describe as years of alleged sexual misconduct toward employees and job applicants.
The allegations in a secret indictment filed on Jan. 27 in Washington County Circuit Court describe criminal acts as far back as 2015 and as recently as November 2022.
The secret indictment lists multiple victims whom Hebner allegedly forced into sexual acts, sexually assaulted, and/or forced to engage in sexual activity as part of their jobs.
At so-called bikini coffee stands like Dream Girl Espresso, located at 1685 S.E. Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro, baristas are scantily clad in swimwear, lingerie or other revealing outfits.
However, at Dream Girl Espresso, it sometimes went much further than that, a Portland television station reported this month.
Prosecutors described how baristas were forced to perform for customers when they paid extra fees for “naughty coffee orders,” KGW reported. Hebner allegedly required them to expose their bodies and provide sexual performances for customers who ordered these “naughty coffees.”
KGW reported victims told prosecutors that Hebner got a cut of the money from these orders and often ordered “naughty coffees” for himself.
The secret indictment states Hebner repeatedly used his position as the owner to get female employees to perform sex acts. In some charges, the indictment states that Hebner offered to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct.
The indictment accuses Hebner of abusing victims in several cases who were “incapable of consent by reason of physical helplessness.”
KGW reported that applicants for jobs at the coffee stand were “tricked into going” to Hebner’s home for interviews, where in many cases, he ordered them to take off their clothes. At least one victim testified that Hebner offered her liquor and cocaine.
Hillsboro police said that with the case still under investigation, they could not confirm all of these details, though a public information officer did say that “the information in the media all appears to be accurate at this point.”
The secret indictment currently lists eight victims, though one of them has no applicable charges due to the statute of limitation, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Hillsboro police confirmed that 14 more women have come forward with allegations against Hebner, which are still being investigated.
Hebner pleaded not guilty to the 26 criminal charges against him on Feb. 1. His bail was set at $700,000. He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail under a preventative detention order approved by the court.
Hebner’s trial has been tentatively scheduled for March 28.
