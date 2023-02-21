The criminal case against the owner of Dream Girl Espresso in Hillsboro continues to grow as officials say more women have come forward with new information and allegations of sexual misconduct.

Jeffery Scott Hebner, 61, faces numerous charges of rape, first-degree sexual abuse and commercial sexual solicitation, stemming from what prosecutors describe as years of alleged sexual misconduct toward employees and job applicants.

Dream Girl Espresso (022123-copy)

The owner of Dream Girl Espresso in Hillsboro, pictured, was arrested on multiple felony charges. Police suspect him of abusing employees and job applicants at his "bikini coffee" business on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

 

