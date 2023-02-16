photo-filler-gavel-court-news-justice.jpg

A man accused of firing a gun at a vehicle on Highway 26 in Hillsboro last spring was sentenced to 15 years in prison, court records show.

Carl Sehy, 33, was arrested a month after an incident on the highway in which police say the driver of a silver SUV fired multiple rounds at another vehicle near Cornelius Pass Road.

 

