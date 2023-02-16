A man accused of firing a gun at a vehicle on Highway 26 in Hillsboro last spring was sentenced to 15 years in prison, court records show.
Carl Sehy, 33, was arrested a month after an incident on the highway in which police say the driver of a silver SUV fired multiple rounds at another vehicle near Cornelius Pass Road.
Police said there were five people inside the victim’s car during the shooting, though no one was seriously hurt. The only injuries reported were due to occupants being hit with shattered glass.
Sehy was sentenced Jan. 30 to 90 months in prison for each count of attempted aggravated murder, with each sentence to run consecutively. He will be on parole for six years following his release.
Sehy initially pleaded not guilty on 11 counts, then changed his plea to guilty this January ahead of his scheduled trial date this April.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated murder, felony firearms possession and unlawful use of a weapon.
He was also sentenced to five years for the gun possession charge, as well as two years for the unlawful use of a weapon charge. Those sentences will run concurrent to his other charges as part of his plea agreement.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."