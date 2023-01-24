Yet another expansion announced by Intel in Hillsboro (012423-copy)

Intel has now abandoned its plans to build a $700 million mega lab in Hillsboro, after a tough financial year for the international chipmaker. 

 Courtesy Illustration: Intel Corp.

Multiple news reports say Intel has scrapped plans to develop a $700 million "mega lab" at its Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, part of ongoing downsizing at the international chipmaking company.

The lab was supposed to be a research facility to develop data center cooling methods, and a 2022 announcement said construction was scheduled to begin this year. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reported last week that the company announced a new direction.

 

