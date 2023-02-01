Hillsboro Water - First UDF Flush.JPG

Crews in Hillsboro perform the first of many flushes as part of a new year-long program to maintain the city's water supply. 

 Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Water Department

The Hillsboro Water Department is beginning a year-round unidirectional flushing program that city officials say will help improve the water system and prepare for the transition to a new water supply from the Willamette River.

A press release from the department says that the flushing program clears out water mains by pushing the water out through fire hydrants, a maintenance step that helps clear out sediment and other buildup.

Hillsboro Water - UDF Signage.JPG

An example of the signage the city uses to alert water customers to flushing activity on their street. 

 

