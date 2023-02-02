Starbucks Logo

Employees at the Hillsboro Starbucks located at 2002 N.E. Stucki Ave. have filed for a union election, joining dozens of stores in Oregon that have taken similar steps. Hundreds of Starbucks locations across the country have unionized in the past year. 

 Courtesy Image: Starbucks

Workers at a Hillsboro Starbucks have filed for a union election, becoming the 25th Oregon store to organize, according to a recent filing with the National Labor Relations Board.

The Starbucks Workers United labor group, which has grown alongside a national effort by Starbucks employees to unionize, made the announcement via Twitter on Jan. 31 that the Hillsboro store located at 2002 N.E. Stucki Ave. had filed for an election.

 

