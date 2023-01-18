Sidewalks_01.JPG

Hillsboro resident Robin Mann steps carefully around a sidewalk panel that's jutting up in her neighborhood north of downtown. 

 Troy Shinn

Robin Mann worries that the sidewalks in her Hillsboro neighborhood aren't safe.

First, she worried because her own granddaughter relies on a wheelchair and often has issues traversing some stretches of sidewalk that jut out from the ground or have treacherous slopes.

Sidewalks_03.JPG

Hillsboro resident Robin Mann sounded the alarm about the poor state of residential sidewalks around downtown Hillsboro. Now she and her neighbors are finding out that it's there responsibility to replace them, not the city's. 
Sidewalks_04.JPG

Faulty sidewalks can be dangerous even for able-bodied pedestrians, though they can be impossible to traverse for others who rely on wheelchairs, walkers, canes, or other gait-assistance devices. 
Sidewalks_02.JPG

Some of the sidewalks and roads in Hillsboro are a century old, as evidenced by these stamps that can be found in the concrete of residential neighborhoods that surround downtown. 
Sidewalks_05.JPG

Robin Mann walks near a stretch of sidewalk along Northeast Second Avenue, where a sidewalk has been missing for at least a year. 
Sidewalks_06.JPG

Even sidewalks that run along nearby Bagley Park seem to be cracked and uneven in some places, though these don't have markings on them indicating they need to be replaced. 

Troy Shinn is a reporter based in Hillsboro.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you