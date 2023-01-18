Robin Mann worries that the sidewalks in her Hillsboro neighborhood aren't safe.
First, she worried because her own granddaughter relies on a wheelchair and often has issues traversing some stretches of sidewalk that jut out from the ground or have treacherous slopes.
Then, she noticed another resident in a wheelchair struggling to pass a large bump in the sidewalk down the street from her Northeast Third Avenue home late last year.
Mann has noticed for years that the residential sidewalks around her neighborhood north of downtown Hillsboro are in need of repair. She wanted the city government to do something about it.
Little did she know that in Hillsboro, the city government — according to its own municipal code — isn't responsible for fixing public sidewalks.
In fact, the city government says it wants Mann and her neighbors to fix the sidewalks themselves.
Twenty-six Hillsboro residents received an official notice last fall informing them that they are responsible for addressing issues with the sidewalks that front their homes. It instructed them to repair or replace hazardous sections of the sidewalk within 60 days.
That's not reasonable, Mann argues — at least, not without help.
A real problem
Mann says she has seen firsthand how difficult it is for people with disabilities to negotiate the sidewalks in her neighborhood.
She knows of several other residents in her neighborhood who use wheelchairs, walkers, canes, or other gait assistance devices.
There is also ongoing development on Fourth Avenue and Main Street to build a new 140-unit assisted living apartment complex for seniors called Merrill Gardens.
“Where are all those seniors going to walk?” Mann said, referring to the Merrill Gardens residents. “They aren’t going to go south, toward the TriMet tracks and all that traffic. They are going to walk north, into this neighborhood. But these sidewalks aren’t safe.”
In the downtown residential areas, some sections of sidewalk are over a century old, evidenced by the stamps one can find in the cement that date as far back as 1925 or 1908.
In just a four-block radius from her own Third Avenue home in Hillsboro near Edison Street, Mann spotted more than 100 instances where sidewalks were raised, depressed, crumbled or otherwise not safe to her eyes and shoes.
She said she conservatively counted 32 properties with sidewalk issues.
When she reported the issues to the city government, she said Public Works staff came and walked around the neighborhood.
A few weeks later, notices appeared on residents’ doors telling them that they needed to fix their sidewalks by a Jan. 21 deadline.
What is to be done?
The residents are asking the city for help with finding a contractor to do the work and help paying for it to meet this deadline. However, Hillsboro has few assistance options compared to other cities, even in Washington County.
While public sidewalks are indeed considered public property, part of the right of way, it is up to property owners whose homes or businesses are lined by sidewalks to keep them in good repair. A property owner whose house is on the corner of a block, for instance, is responsible for the sidewalk panels that line two sides of their residence.
The Hillsboro Municipal Code states that “property owners must maintain in good repair all sidewalks adjacent to their property and are liable for injuries and damages incurred as a result of a failure to maintain sidewalks.”
A meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26 with the property owners to discuss their options for completing the work.
Hillsboro Public Works spokesperson Krista Snell said that property owners can complete the work themselves — they do not need to be a licensed contractor — but that they must obtain a free permit and approval from the city before starting.
They can also hire a contractor to come out and do the work (again, permit and project approval required by the city), though residents complained that this isn’t easy to do, especially in the middle of winter.
Hillsboro staffers said this is why the city is flexible on the 60-day deadline to complete the work.
“We understand that there are reasons a property owner may not be able to comply with the 60-day timeframe required by the city code for performing sidewalk repairs,” Snell said in an email. “The city is flexible in these cases and asks that property owners contact us to agree upon an extended timeframe.”
She added that the 60-day timeframe is there so that if property owners aren’t promptly replacing panels and addressing potential safety hazards, the city government can do the repairs itself. However, it will then bill the homeowner for the work — which might end up costing them more than it would have if they'd handled it on their own.
Calling for changes
In the long term, Mann said she and her neighbors want Hillsboro to change its policies surrounding residential sidewalks.
For one, there doesn’t seem to be much uniformity in which panels are marked for replacement or why.
Some stretches that seem as damaged or sloped as others in the area received no markings at all, or only received them after follow-up complaints, despite stretches a half-block away that appear to have similar damage.
And sidewalks lining nearby Bagley Park appear to also need repairs, but there are no markings there.
Snell said the notices are generally for panels that are displaced enough to result in a quarter-inch or more lift, which is the standard outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For another, Mann said she was told by Public Works staff that they are instructed not to conduct proactive, zone-wide checks of city sidewalks. Instead, they come out for spot checks when they receive complaints or if there is an injury.
“All they do are these spot checks, and only if they receive a complaint about it,” Mann said. “But I think the city is doing the minimum possible … and that’s not in the best service to the community.”
Hillsboro officials disagreed with this characterization, saying there is “no city directive not to inspect sidewalks.”
But Mann also pointed out that neighboring Beaverton has a grant program to help residents pay for sidewalk repairs caused by tree roots pushing cement panels up.
The program covers 50% of the replacement cost, up to $1,500.
“It’s not much, but it’s something,” she said. “It’s more than what Hillsboro has.”
Mann has found even better examples out of state. She noted that Wauwatosa, Wisconsin — a suburb of Milwaukee — does all sidewalk repairs for residents on a regular basis. Property owners get billed for the work, as they do in Hillsboro, but all sidewalks are inspected and maintained on a 10-year cycle by city staff. That cuts down on maintenance costs.
Under the Wauwatosa system, residents also pay a fixed rate per panel that’s replaced — not a price that fluctuates based on the contractor, the time of year, or the scope of the project.
Mann and her neighbors think Hillsboro should offer a similar program.
“We’re a big enough city, and forward-thinking enough, that we can do more,” Mann added.