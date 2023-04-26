Travis Reiman has been selected as the new superintendent of the Hillsboro School District, replacing longtime superintendent Mike Scott. Reiman, the current assistant superintendent for academic activities, has been with the school district for more than 15 years.
Travis Reiman, the current assistant superintendent for academic activities at Hillsboro schools, has been chosen as the replacement for longtime superintendent Mike Scott, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
The nationwide search for a replacement for Scott, conducted by the Nebraska-based superintendent search firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, netted the district several candidates vying for the job.
Three finalists were announced at the beginning of April. Other than Reiman, they included Portland Public Schools chief of schools Jon Franco and a former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools in Michigan, Rita Raichoudhuri.
This month, the three finalists participated in a full day of tours of school facilities, meetings with teachers unions and school board members, as well as interviews and question-and-answer sessions with stakeholder groups.
Reiman, who first joined the district in 2004 as a teacher at J.W. Poynter Middle School, is bilingual in English and Spanish and has received plaudits for his advancement of multicultural programs and supports for Hillsboro’s diverse student body.
During his tenure, the school district expanded its dual language programming, and Reiman led the creation of a “bilingual seal” offered on diplomas for students who demonstrated proficiency in any two languages prior to graduation.
Reiman helped create a Native American Parent Advisory Committee, winning a federal grant to fund a group of families designed to “improve the experience of indigenous students in Hillsboro,” according to Reiman’s biography on the district website.
He led a similar effort in forming the Black Village Family Advisory Committee, which supports students who identify as Black, African American and African.
In 2020, Reiman was honored with the Tom Ruhl Ally Award from the Oregon Association of Latino Administrators for his leadership.
Reiman was also recognized by the district for his advancement of career and technical education programs. He helped form partnerships across sectors like health care, aviation, sustainable agriculture and advanced manufacturing to create career pipeline programs in district schools.
Reiman also currently serves on Gov. Tina Kotek’s Workforce and Talent Development Board.
The school board pointed to these factors in selecting Reiman for the top role during its Tuesday, April 25, board meeting.
“The Board of Directors is excited to welcome Mr. Reiman as our next superintendent,” said board chair Mark Watson in a statement. “We look forward to his leadership on our shared objectives of student wellness and safety, world-class educational programs and practices, and strong relationships with families and community partners in order to maintain and grow HSD's reputation as the heart of the greater Hillsboro community.”
Reiman’s term as superintendent will begin on July 1.
