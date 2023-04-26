Travis Reiman

Travis Reiman has been selected as the new superintendent of the Hillsboro School District, replacing longtime superintendent Mike Scott. Reiman, the current assistant superintendent for academic activities, has been with the school district for more than 15 years. 

The Hillsboro School District has a new superintendent starting this summer.

Travis Reiman, the current assistant superintendent for academic activities at Hillsboro schools, has been chosen as the replacement for longtime superintendent Mike Scott, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

 

