Graduation rates for the Hillsboro School District increased last year after a pandemic slump that impacted districts across the state, new Oregon Department of Education data shows.
Hillsboro’s districtwide graduation rate increased to 86.3% in the 2021-22 academic year, up from 82.7% the prior year.
Oregon’s statewide graduation rate was 81.3%, up from 80.6%.
Hillsboro officials credited the increase to the return to in-person instruction, as well as new district resources and policies aimed at getting students to complete their diploma requirements.
“Our high school staff worked incredibly hard to support our students in meeting standards,” assistant superintendent Audrea Neville said in a Hillsboro School District press release. “We were also able to leverage our Oak Street Campus and new Pathways Center to offer unique programming and alternative pathways to credit attainment for students who may have been struggling.”
The Oak Street Campus, formerly David Hill Elementary School, opened last year as a career and college readiness center. It also provides students with some necessities like laundry and shower rooms.
Graduation rates are determined by calculating the total four-year student cohort that enters a high school, adjusted for dropouts, then tracking how many complete their regular or modified diplomas on time.
ODE data also tracks total completion rates that include categories for students who received an adult diploma or General Education Development certificate, and those who graduated within five years.
Every high school in the Hillsboro School District saw increases, with Hillsboro High School showing the sharpest gains at about a 5 percentage point increase from the prior year. Liberty High School had the highest overall graduation rate.
Here’s the breakdown of graduation rates for each HSD high school:
- Century High School: Of 392 students, 340 graduated for a 2022 rate of 86.7%. The prior year’s rate was 85.8%.
- Glencoe High School: Out of 353 students, 312 graduated for a rate of 88.4%. The prior year’s rate was 85.3%.
- Hillsboro High School: Out of 330 students, 284 graduated for a rate of 86.1%. The prior year’s rate was 81%.
- Hillsboro Online Academy: Out of 62 students, 49 graduated for a rate of 79%. The prior year’s rate was 76.8%.
- Liberty High School: Out of 383 students, 341 graduated for a rate of 89%. The prior year’s rate was 84.3%.
Demographic data shows the Hillsboro School District also saw a higher percentage of students who identify as Hispanic or Latino graduate from the prior year, with 83% of them graduating on time compared to 76.6% the prior year.
Students identifying as Asian graduated at about the same rate, with ODE data stating that just under 95% of the 117 total students graduated, compared to 94.1% the prior year.
Students identifying as multi-racial graduated at a 93.4% rate, compared to 85.3% the prior year.
Students identifying as Black or African American were one of the few to see a decrease, with 82.1% of them graduating on time compared to 92.3% the prior year.
The total number of graduates in the “Underserved Races/Ethnicities” increased for the Hillsboro School District, with 82.8% of 664 total students graduating, compared to 78% the prior year.
Students with disabilities also saw a boost, with 74.6% of 220 students graduating, compared to 68.1% the prior year.
Economically disadvantaged students graduated at a rate of 87.6%, compared to 79.3% the prior year.
Out of 97 students who were categorized as homeless in the cohort, 61 graduated for a rate of 62.9%. The prior year had a rate of 58.5% in this category.
The Hillsboro release also pointed to new state money that funded after-school and summer school programs to explain the gains in so many categories.
“A significant infusion of money from the state for summer programs was critical for providing students access to coursework to get back on track; more students than ever before were served through summer credit recovery offerings at the high school level,” the school district said.