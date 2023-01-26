Hillsboro School District Logo

New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows graduation rates increased at all Hillsboro School District high schools, a rebound from a slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Graduation rates for the Hillsboro School District increased last year after a pandemic slump that impacted districts across the state, new Oregon Department of Education data shows.

Hillsboro’s districtwide graduation rate increased to 86.3% in the 2021-22 academic year, up from 82.7% the prior year.

 

