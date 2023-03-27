After serving eight years on the Hillsboro School District’s board of directors, Lisa Allen is turning her focus to teaching.
As a schoolteacher, Allen said it was a tough decision not to seek reelection, but she wants to put her focus on her own classroom.
“I was freelancing from home when our kids were very young,” Allen said. “Now, I’m full-time teaching and have been for a number of years, so I just decided I needed to pick one thing to devote my time and energy to.”
As the longest-serving member on the Hillsboro school board, Allen pointed to higher graduation rates, a $408 million construction bond, and several reform efforts that she championed as success stories during her tenure.
Accomplishments
Allen says she has enjoyed her time on the board, but she said it’s time to “pass the baton” to others and get fresh perspectives and voices.
“The school district for your community is sort of the ultimate legacy you can leave your children and your community,” Allen said. “But it felt like a good time to step aside and pass that baton.”
On the 2017 voter-approved bond, Allen said it was important to see every school getting new safety improvements, and the money has also gone toward building new schools for the growing district.
“That was a really important bond in our school district,” Allen said. “We now have safety vestibules at the entrances of each of our schools. Our schools are emergency-ready.”
She noted that several district schools are now rated at a level where they can be used as community shelters or emergency response centers, for instance.
Allen also pointed to graduation rates being about 6 percentage points higher than they were when she first started. Despite dips in graduation rates felt across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 data shows Hillsboro’s rates have rebounded.
Allen also pointed to her efforts to get student representatives at school board meetings, which was something she said received a lot of pushback when she advocated for such a policy early on in her first term.
The student representative program enters its sixth year in the 2023-24 school year. Three students from Hillsboro School District high schools get selected from a pool of applicants, with the three selected schools rotating each year.
The student reps don’t get a vote, but they advise the board during monthly meetings.
“I think the students getting a seat at that table and being able to participate in that discussion time, it’s important to have that student perspective because we can be so far removed from that,” Allen said.
Challenges
Allen said serving on the school board takes determination and commitment. It’s a tough job that has become increasingly politicized and polarized in recent years.
Allen mentioned specifically how parents called for the district to reopen for in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the district being bound by state policy for when they could do so.
Even as many other states relaxed their pandemic restrictions or avoided lockdowns altogether, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority kept closure policies in place much longer.
“You can never make everyone happy,” Allen said. “I don’t want to sound too curmudgeonly, but certain situations are no-win, and those can be tough. You just sort of have to weigh all the aspects of the decision and make the one that’s best for the students.”
She said that the topics and policies the board discusses can naturally be ones that spark heated debate because they involve people’s children. Allen also pointed out that the school board itself used to be more “disjointed,” in her view, on particularly heated topics.
“When I started, the board was not a particularly healthy board,” Allen said. “It was sort of seen across the state as a little more disjointed. There tends to be a lot of polarization around that and people trying to rock the boat in that way.”
Political spotlight
The issue of parental choice has sparked broader debates surrounding school board elections and decisions. Efforts to ban library books, alter school curricula, and limit what educators can and cannot discuss with students — including topics such as gender identity and sexual orientation — have swept other parts of the nation but have so far not hit Hillsboro.
Allen again credits the cooperative nature of the Hillsboro school board for avoiding some of those controversies. But, she noted, local districts can change very quickly.
“I would say it’s not something we’ve had to deal with yet,” Allen said, emphasizing the last word, “and I think that is really important. That can change at any moment. I don’t think it’s something we’re immune from in Hillsboro.”
Allen asked that Pamplin Media Group not specify where she teaches, out of concerns that people who are unhappy with policies she favored on the Hillsboro school board would seek her out to air their grievances despite her decision not to run for reelection.
“There are some people who are awfully passionate,” Allen said, adding those people tend to be very well-organized and coordinated in their efforts to shape school policies and elections.
“There are certainly folks who try to mask their more extreme views … and they pump tens of thousands of dollars into local board races to try and exert their political will, which is a very small minority, onto other people’s children,” Allen said.
The coordinated efforts to influence school board decisions and elections expand beyond Washington County, too.
Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, who ran unsuccessfully to be the Republican nominee for governor last year, sent an email newsletter to supporters encouraging them to run for one of the open seats on the Hillsboro school board this spring.
“Hillsboro school board needs you!” read the subject line of the newsletter sent on Feb. 23. “The Hillsboro School District needs candidates who are committed to listening to the opinions of parents and putting students first.”
The email then encouraged those thinking about running to contact Pulliam directly, adding, “There is a group of individuals with resources to be able to point you in the right direction and get you to victory in May, we just need you to step up and be willing to fight for parents and students.”
Leaving the board
Allen thinks the current board works well together and she says she is eager to see what the new makeup of directors will accomplish in the coming school years.
“I think our board is healthy right now,” Allen said. “We worked really well together … but I’m of the idea that you need to have fresh voices and fresh perspectives. That’s something I really value.”
She said the opportunity to serve the district her children attend was one she never took lightly.
“It’s been a joy getting to make a positive impact,” Allen said. “We’re the fourth-largest school district in the state of Oregon … so to be a part of that has been really exciting.”
Allen’s term runs through June, though her replacement will likely be sworn in earlier in the month during the board’s final meeting, and following the results of the May 18 election. Two candidates are vying for the Position 5 seat that Allen is vacating.
“The time I’ve spent on the board has been worthwhile and useful,” Allen said. “We’re a better district than we were when I ran in 2014 and was elected in 2015.”