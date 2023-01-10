Monday, Dec. 26
A man refused to leave the premises in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue and was arrested for trespassing.
An intoxicated man picked a fight with a stranger over the way he parked his car in the 5000 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. The instigator of the fight was knocked unconscious by the other man, who was defending himself.
A hit-and-run was witnessed in a parking lot in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and a witness obtained the suspect license plate. The driver was later located and issued a citation for failing to perform the duties of a driver.
Officers responded to the report of an unconscious man in the 2400 block of Southeast Alder Street and administered CPR and shock via an automated external defibrillator. He was later transported to hospital with a pulse.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Officers responded to downed trees, downed powerlines, high water and general weather mayhem all over town due to severe storm.
A man was hit by a car after walking into the roadway in the 100 block of Southeast Oak Street. He suffered minor injuries.
A woman trespassed at a location in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue after being cited for trespassing previously. When police arrived to speak with her, she called 911 to report police were surrounding her car.
A welfare check was requested on an man was pacing and throwing items around in the 9900 block of Northeast Cornell Road. He had a warrant for his arrest.
A man who refused to leave a shelter in the 800 block of Northeast 28th Avenue was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A new homeowner found a man camping in the yard of his newly purchased house in the 400 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue. He was asked to leave.
A man was arrested for DUII near Highway 26 and Northeast Cornelius Pass Road. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.20%.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
An underground transformer exploded near Elam Young Parkway and Belknap Court, sending shards around the area. Police and fire closed the roads until Portland General Electric could respond and repair.
A patrol vehicle outfitted with an automated license plate reader (ALPR) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle near Northeast 185th Avenue and Eider Court.
A man refused to leave a business in the 2100 block of Northeast Allie Avenue after he was asked several times. He also refused to leave at the request of police. He was arrested for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Thursday, Dec. 29
An unidentified man went into a business in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway, sprayed a bottle of soda on employees and poured olive oil on computers.
A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway.
A man was issued citations for trespassing and offensive littering after he refused to move his many belongings, including containers of human waste, from the sidewalk in the 800 block of Southeast Oak Street. His property was removed by police department personnel, and he was sent on his way.
Officers responded to an unwanted person call in the 6800 block of Southeast Lois Street. The unwanted person left prior to police arrival.
Friday, Dec. 30
Police and loss prevention officers coordinated a retail theft sting operation in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and arrested a woman for stealing $750 worth of merchandise and resisting arrest. The same woman had been charged on several other occasions for stealing a total of $9,000 worth of merchandise over time from the same retail chain in various locations.
A community member brought a shotgun and ammunition into the police department so it could be destroyed.
A woman was arrested for DUII and driving while suspended after causing a two-vehicle crash in the 7200 block of Northeast Cornell Road. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.18%.
A heavily intoxicated man was walking in the roadway in the 200 block of Southwest Main Street and nearly being struck by vehicles. The man refused to leave the road, saying he was “fine,” which was not the case. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A man bought a large survival knife and then attempted to use it to take possession of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Southeast 21st Avenue. He was located on a MAX train by police and arrested.
Saturday, Dec. 31
The police and fire departments responded to a fire in a garbage can that was started by fireworks in the 1900 block of Northeast Hillarie Drive. Residents of the adjacent buildings were evacuated, and the fire was extinguished.
A man in the 1000 block of Northeast Briarcreek Way was arrested for assault IV and Harassment.
Officers responded to many, many calls regarding fireworks and noise related to New Year's Eve.
Sunday, Jan. 1
An unidentified man left a business in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway with $1,000 worth of items he did not pay for. He was not located.
A man was arrested for DUII near Northeast Cornell Road and Cornelius Pass Road. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.06%.
A man was arrested for DUII in the 1100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue after he drove his car into the exterior of a beverage-serving establishment. A search warrant was issued and served for evidentiary samples of his blood.