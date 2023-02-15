Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Jan. 23

A man was arrested for robbery in the third degree, theft in the third degree and attempt to elude after stealing a firearm magazine from a store in the 10,000 block of Northeast Tanasbourne Drive and attempting to flee in a car and then on foot.