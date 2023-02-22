Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Jan. 30

Unknown suspect(s) damaged an ATM in the 2500 block of Northeast 106th Avenue in an apparent attempt to steal cash from within. They were unsuccessful.