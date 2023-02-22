Monday, Jan. 30
Unknown suspect(s) damaged an ATM in the 2500 block of Northeast 106th Avenue in an apparent attempt to steal cash from within. They were unsuccessful.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle as they walked in front of traffic against the signal in the 1000 block of Southeast Walnut Street. Injuries were relatively minor.
Another pedestrian was hit by a car, this time in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Northeast Butler Street. Injuries were again minor.
Several individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants in various locations throughout the day and night.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
A hamburglar stole a customer’s food from the drive-thru employee’s hand and fled on foot in the 2100 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. Minutes later, the hamburglar broke the window at another fast food establishment. Officers were able to ketchup with him, and he was taken to jail.
A man was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 2100 block of Northeast Cornell Road (apparently a happening spot).
Wednesday, Feb. 1
A man refused to leave a location in the 800 block of Northeast 28th Avenue after being repeatedly asked to by the property owner and police. He was arrested for criminal trespassing in the second degree.
A man was arrested for reckless burning after lighting a blanket on fire near the entrance to a building in the 200 block of Southeast Third Avenue.
A man attempted to steal a motorized shopping cart by driving it away from the 2500 block of Northeast Cornell Road. He was located nearby and arrested for theft in the first degree. He also had warrants.
Thursday, Feb. 2
A man with whom police are very familiar was arrested for criminal trespassing in the second degree after causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a location in the 7400 block of East Main Street.
Police received a report of a heart — as in, the blood-pumping organ — lying on the ground next to a dumpster in the 8500 block of Northeast Quatama Street. Responding officers confirmed it was, in fact, a heart. The medical examiner responded to the scene and determined it was a goat heart. This was confirmed in consultation with a medical doctor, as well as by the discarded goat heart packaging located nearby.
Officers responded to a report of a fight between two groups of young males in the 1700 block of Southeast Jacquelin Drive. All parties were gone upon police arrival. Several hours later, a stab-wound victim checked into a local hospital, stating he had been stabbed during the altercation. The investigation is ongoing.
Hillsboro police officers assisted Washington County deputies with a search for individuals who stole a utility trailer and rammed a deputy’s vehicle while fleeing in the 29000 block of Southwest McNay Road. Hillsboro Police K-9 Tuco located three suspects who were hiding in brush, a discarded handgun, and other items. Who’s a good boy?
Friday, Feb. 3
Hillsboro police officers, as members of the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team, assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police with the investigation of a fatal crash near milepost 41 on Highway 26.
A man was arrested for DUII in the 700 block of Northeast Fieldcrest Way. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.20%.
A U-Haul van was stolen from the 5100 block of Northeast Cornelius Pass Road.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the 2000 block of Northeast Hyde Street. There were no injuries, but a standoff ensued. A male suspect was eventually taken into custody without further incident.
A male driver caused a crash near Northeast Dawson Creek Road and Shute Road and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Officers investigating developed probable cause to arrest him for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was later arrested after being discharged from the hospital.
Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 700 block of Southeast 10th Avenue. The weapon used was nunchakus, a traditional Okinawan martial arts weapon consisting of two wooden sticks connected by a rope. The victim said he was struck in the arm. The ninja/suspect was located and in fact had a pair of nunchakus on his person, along with a throwing star. He described a self-defense situation, which the reporting party didn’t exactly deny.
A man was arrested for DUII in the 1100 block of Southeast Maple Street. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.14%.
Sunday, Feb. 5
A male suspect filled a suitcase with playing cards in the 6400 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and left without paying for any of it. He fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate him.
A man assaulted a bar owner and a security guard in the 1000 block of Southeast Baseline Street. He also broke a front window out of the location. He was located at a nearby motel and arrested for numerous crimes.
Officers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest that was later suspected to be a fentanyl overdose. That subject was transported to a local hospital. After officers and medical personnel left, another person at the location ingested fentanyl as well. That person was also transported to a local hospital. A small container with the commonly seen “blues,” counterfeit fentanyl pills, was located and seized for destruction.