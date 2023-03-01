Monday, Feb. 6
Unknown suspects attempted to steal an ATM in the 2500 block of Northeast 106th Avenue but were unsuccessful.
A man filled a shopping card with items in the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue and left without paying.
Officers arrested a man on several outstanding warrants in the 1000 block of Southeast Walnut Street.
A Hillsboro Police Department K-9 assisted the Lake Oswego Police Department with capturing a burglary suspect.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
A man was arrested on a warrant after being involved in a disturbance in the 100 block of South 1st Avenue.
An employee found a man sleeping in a bathtub in a vacant apartment in the 6700 block of Northeast Vinings Way. He went to jail.
A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after taking off his pants and yelling on the MAX train.
Officers arrested a man on a warrant after he refused to leave the shelter for the houseless in the 800 block of Northeast 28th Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
A woman inside a parked car in the 100 block of East Main Street was reportedly suicidal and armed with multiple knives. Officers negotiated with the woman for more than two hours before she was safely taken into custody.
Officers responded to a vehicle-versus-motorcycle crash in the 18000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway with minor injuries.
A man in the 6400 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway was arrested for possession of a criminal amount of methamphetamine.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Officers arrested a man in the 2200 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway on an outstanding warrant.
A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a business in the 2500 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway called wanting him trespassed due to him stealing previously.
Officers arrested a man for criminal mischief after he harassed his neighbor in the 200 block of Southeast 18th Avenue and pounded on their door with an object, causing damage to the door.
Officers assisted Hillsboro Fire & Rescue with a car fire in the 1700 block of Northeast Cornelius Pass Road.
A man was arrested for reckless burning in the 1500 block of Southwest Oak Street after lighting a shopping cart on fire, pushing it around and running away from it.
Another man was arrested for reckless burning after starting several small fires in front of a business in the 300 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue.
A man was charged with forgery after several instances of passing counterfeit money at retailers in the 200 block of Southwest Adams Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 10
A man was arrested after damaging a neighbor’s car with rocks in the 200 block of Northeast Palomar Court.
Officers assisted Washington County mental health clinicians in the 5200 block of Northeast Elam Young Parkway with taking a man into protective custody.
Officers contacted a man after he was found passed out in the dirt in the 1000 block of Southeast 10th Avenue. He threw dirt and debris at first responders trying to care for him. He was detained and transported to the hospital via ambulance due to his level of intoxication.
A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 100 block of Southeast Oak Street. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Officers arrested a man on outstanding warrants in the 1700 block of Southeast Littlegem Place.
A man was detained on a police officer hold after being found running around a neighborhood in the 100 block of Northeast Grant Street jumping fences and covered in blood. The blood turned out to be his own. Psychedelic drugs may have been involved. He was transported to an area hospital.
Officers were responding to a call for service in the 100 block of Northeast Jackson Street when they witnessed an unrelated hit and run. Arriving officers stopped the driver, who was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.12%, over the legal limit.
A woman was called in as an intoxicated, unwanted person at a local business in the 7300 block of Northeast Butler Street. She began to drive away in her vehicle and was stopped by officers and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.20%, two and a half times the legal limit.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Officers arrested a woman in the 130 block of Southeast Brookwood Avenue for trespassing in the second degree.
A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 6300 block of Southeast Lois Street.
Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant and violating a restraining order while playing video poker with a protected party in the 7400 block of Southwest Baseline Road.