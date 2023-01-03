Monday, Dec. 5
Police and firefighters responded to a dumpster fire in the 10000 block of Northeast Holly Street.
A man was arrested in the 200 block of Southeast Baseline Road for violating his terms of his release from jail.
A man was arrested in the 2500 block of Northeast Griffin Oaks Street for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
A vehicle was stolen in the 1300 block of Northeast Carlaby Way while being warmed up.
A man was arrested on outstanding warrants after being called in as an unwanted person on private property in the 1900 block of Northeast Stucki Avenue.
A man was arrested in the 6700 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway on an extraditable felony warrant out of Texas for possession of methamphetamine.
A vehicle window was smashed and a laptop stolen in the 2200 block of Northeast Allie Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
A man in the 1200 block of Northeast 25th Avenue was called in as a possible impaired driver. He was not impaired but was using his cellphone while driving, and his driving privileges were suspended at the misdemeanor level. He was taken to jail.
A man was arrested in the 2500 block of Northeast Century Boulevard for assault and strangulation after attacking a co-worker.
A porch pirate pilfered a peck of packages in the 2400 block of Northeast Inverness Drive.
Numerous crashes occurred throughout the day and night citywide.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Officers arrested a woman in the 1300 block of Southwest Oak Street on a warrant.
A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after refusing to exit a MAX train in the 200 block of Southwest 18th Avenue.
A traffic stop in the 18000 block of Southwest Baseline Road yielded two arrests. The driver was suspended at the misdemeanor level, and the passenger had a felony warrant.
Observant officers located an adult male who had overdosed on narcotics in the 200 block of Southwest 185th Avenue. Naloxone was administered by officers, and he was revived. He was transported to hospital by ambulance.
Friday, Dec. 9
A man was arrested for harassment after he pushed a staff member at a homeless shelter in the 800 block of Northeast 28th Avenue.
Officers arrested a woman on Northeast Jackson School Road for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Her blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.37%, more than four and a half times the legal limit.
A man crashed his car and showed signs of impairment in the 1300 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. Responding officers investigated. They found the man appeared to be having a medical emergency and called for paramedics to evaluate him. Medical personnel confirmed he was having a medical emergency and was not driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A man was arrested for DUII in the 200 block of Southeast 49th Avenue after being called in by another driver. The arrestee’s BAC was 0.35%, more than four times the legal limit.
A man was arrested for DUII in the 700 block of Southeast Seventh Avenue. He refused evidentiary testing, and a search warrant for biological samples was obtained and served.
Saturday, Dec. 10
A vehicle was stolen overnight in the 100 block of Northeast 28th Avenue.
A man crashed his car in the 18000 block of Southwest Baseline Road and was arrested for driving without privileges at the misdemeanor level.
Officers responded to a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pole in the 8300 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway. The driver claimed the electric car he was driving switched to autopilot, causing the crash.
A man was arrested in the 2300 block of Northeast Lenox Street for DUII and driving while suspended at the felony level.
A man was arrested for misdemeanor driving suspended, as well as on several warrants, near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road and Sabo Street.
Sunday, Dec. 11
A man was reported looking into parked cars and acting suspicious in the 7300 block of Northeast Butler Avenue. When contacted by officers, it was learned he had several warrants for his arrest. Thus, he was arrested.
A man turned himself in for leaving the scene of a crash in the 250 block of Southeast 10th Avenue several hours earlier.
Officers assisted Washington County sheriff's deputies with locating a suspect in the 200 block of Southwest Adams Avenue who had numerous felony warrants.
A man was arrested in the 200 block of Northeast 185th Avenue on outstanding warrants.