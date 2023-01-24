Monday, Jan. 9
A man was arrested after he punched another man in the 100 block of Southeast Walnut Street and ran away.
A loaner car was stolen in the 500 block of Southeast 12th Avenue and recovered across town with graffiti on the dashboard and stolen items inside. Evidence technicians processed the car for prints and DNA.
Witnesses reported a car crashed into a light pole in the 200 block of Southwest 205th Avenue. A male driver and female passenger exited the vehicle carrying a small child and a large bag of marijuana and fled on foot. The driver was later identified, and charges are pending.
A driver was backing out of a parking spot in the 7400 block of East Main Street. Despite being in reverse, the vehicle drove forward and crashed into a building.
Two occupants were reported to be passed out in a vehicle in the 10000 block of Northeast Cornell Road. Upon contact, it was found they were smoking fentanyl pills. Both occupants were treated on scene and refused further treatment.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
A man was arrested after he threatened to burn down a church in the 3300 block of Northeast 79th Avenue and smacked a phone out of the hand of a church representative. The suspect also threw a bicycle at the reporting party.
A woman was cited and released in the 7300 block of Northeast Butler Street for theft II.
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he drove off the road and crashed into a tree near Southwest 185th Avenue and Southeast Edgeway Drive. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.19%.
Officers responded to a car versus MAX train crash in the 100 block of Southeast 10th Avenue. There were no injuries.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
A handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle after it was towed to a repair shop in the 100 block of Southeast Oak Street.
A male suspect wormed his way into a sporting goods store on Northeast Tanasbourne Drive, fished a reel out of a box, and attempted to land a theft by exiting the store without paying. He was caught and taken to jail.
Two men engaged in an argument and then a physical fight in the 300 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue. One subject smashed the windshield of the other and was taken to jail.
A traffic stop near Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Brookwood Avenue led to the arrest of the driver, who had warrants.
Observant officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Southeast Minder Bridge and located a runaway juvenile inside. The juvenile was returned to their family.
Thursday, Jan. 12
A man was arrested for reckless endangering after his neighbor found a bullet hole in the wall the two share in the 1900 block of Southeast 61st Drive. The suspect had accidentally fired a round from the gun while cleaning it the previous night.
A man was arrested in the 10000 block of Northeast Cornell Road for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon after he made threats to another person with a realistic-looking toy gun.
A man was arrested for trespassing, criminal mischief, offensive littering and on a parole violation in the 1600 block of Northeast Cornell Road. He was also issued a Class E violation citation for possession of methamphetamine.
The police and fire departments responded to a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Southeast Maple Street.
An intoxicated woman was cut off at the bar in the 900 block of Northeast Orenco Station Loop and became physical with employees. She was taken to jail for several crimes.
Friday, Jan. 13
A man in the 900 block of Southeast Oak Street was arrested on a felony warrant after an officer recognized him, knowing he had a warrant.
Code compliance officers went to check on an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Northeast 49th Avenue and discovered it had been reported stolen. Evidence technicians responded and processed the vehicle for prints and DNA.
A man was called in for charging at people in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street and hitting himself as he was screaming at patrons. The reporting party had the business owner lock doors out of fear. The male suspect then walked into traffic on Southeast 10th Avenue, causing all lanes to stop to avoid hitting him. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A man was arrested for DUII in the 1200 block of Southeast Walnut Street. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.03%, within the legal limit. However, a drug influence evaluation was performed by a driver recognition expert. It was determined the driver was under the influence of both alcohol and a central nervous system stimulant. Community members are reminded that even relatively small amounts of alcohol and certain drugs can interact to cause impairment.
A man was arrested for DUII after nearly crashing his car into a police car in the 3400 block of Northeast Cornell Road. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit.
Saturday, Jan. 14
A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant after her boyfriend’s cellphone pocket dialed 911 while they were dumpster diving in the 200 block of Southwest Wood Street. Officers showed up due to the 911 call, and the woman immediately told them she had a warrant out for her arrest.
A man was arrested near Southeast Ninth Avenue and Chance Lane on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Officers responded to the report of a male with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue. Investigation revealed the male was intoxicated and accidentally shot himself.
A man was arrested for criminal mischief II in the 3300 block of Southeast Wedgewood Drive after a street fight.
Sunday, Jan. 15
A man was arrested for a new charge of interfering with making a report (911 call) and for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing from a previous incident in the 8400 block of Northeast Trailwalk Drive.
A man ran out in front of traffic near West Baseline Road and Southwest 215th Avenue and was struck by a Tesla traveling eastbound on West Baseline Road. The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A golf cart stolen out of Forest Grove was recovered near Southeast 49th Avenue and Witch Hazel Road.
A man was arrested for interfering with a firefighter after blocking a fire engine in the 280 Southeast 12th Avenue and not allowing them to leave on a call for service.
Police responded to the report of a male with a gunshot wound to the arm in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue. An investigation indicated the wound was self-inflicted, the firearm was stolen and the injured person was a convicted felon.