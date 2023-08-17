The central design of the new mural on M&M Marketplace in Hillsboro "celebrates a bounty of various food offerings and a gathering of people coming together around a shared meal," according to the city.
Li Tie, based in Portland, will complete the new mural in Hillsboro — featuring a group gathering for a meal, an agricultural landscape, cultural festivals and an "uplifting and inspirational image of a female soccer player lifted up against the figure of an eagle."
At right of the new mural in Hillsboro, "the scene is inspired by the cultural festivals hosted at M&M, a dancing couple and a flute player are surrounded by a graphic-style image of the Mayan god, Kukulkan," according to the city.
Part of the new mural to be painted on M&M Marketplace in Hillsboro features an "uplifting and inspirational image of a female soccer player lifted up against the figure of an eagle."
Hillsboro is looking to liven up its Cultural Arts District this month, adding a brand new mural in a cultural center of the city.
On the side of M&M Marketplace, at 346 S.W. Walnut St., the mural facing Walnut Street is meant to "create a welcoming entryway at the cultural hub — celebrating its vibrancy and diversity of cultural offerings," according to a press release from the city.