Hillsboro Water - First UDF Flush.JPG (copy)

Crews in Hillsboro perform the first of many water main flushes in February 2023, as part of a new year-long program to maintain the city's water supply. 

 Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Water Department

Part of Southeast Brookwood Avenue in Hillsboro will be closed temporarily to complete underground water main flushing starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The city of Hillsboro announced the project will close the southbound turn lane from Brookwood Avenue onto Tualatin Valley Highway, or Highway 8, overnight on Wednesday.

 

