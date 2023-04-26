Part of Southeast Brookwood Avenue in Hillsboro will be closed temporarily to complete underground water main flushing starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
The city of Hillsboro announced the project will close the southbound turn lane from Brookwood Avenue onto Tualatin Valley Highway, or Highway 8, overnight on Wednesday.
The closure will mostly impact overnight travelers, as the city expects the lane closure to last until 2 a.m. Thursday, April 27.
The southbound bicycle lane and sidewalk on Southeast Brookwood Avenue will remain open during the flushing.
Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the area and be prepared for excess water.
“During flushing, motorists may notice a large amount of water exiting water mains through a fire hydrant into the street, then draining into the city's stormwater system,” the city’s announcement states. “To ensure the safety of city workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed, watch for stopped traffic while passing through the flushing zone, and use an alternate route, if possible.”
The flushing project is necessary because, over time, sediment from mineral deposits and organic matter accumulates in water mains. This buildup can affect the amount of chlorine in the water, case taste and discoloration issues, and impact water flow, the city stated.
Hillsboro targets more than 300 miles of water mains for flushing throughout the year.
