A Liberty High School economics teacher has been recognized by the Oregon State Treasurer as the Financial Empowerment Educator of the Year.
Amy Fifth-Lince, a social studies and economics teacher at the high school in Hillsboro, says she strives to teach students how to be financially responsible as they transition into adulthood.
“Personal finance is a part of economics as a whole, which is a one-semester class,” Fifth-Lince said in an email to the Oregon State Treasury’s Financial Education Program. “Because personal finance isn't required for graduation and economics is, I make sure to incorporate multiple personal finance standards into what I teach.”
She said she even teaches personal finance without a designated curriculum because it’s so important. Instead, she crafted a class at Liberty that’s tailored to seniors’ needs and higher education standards.
“It would be impossible for me to cover everything students need to know, and we don't have a specific curriculum to use,” Fifth-Lince explained. “So, I focus on the fact that my students are seniors and will need applicable skills to live on their own.”
She added: “We start by creating a basic plan and budget, then continue with mini-lessons on renting a house, moving expenses, insurance, credit cards, credit scores, transportation needs, banking basics and investing.”
Fifth-Lince said she enjoys seeing how animated students are at the concept of being financially independent.
“It is really great to see how excited students get when they learn that they have control over their own future,” Fifth-Lince said.
Students seemed to agree, as the Treasurer’s Office noted that Fifth-Lince received nine nominations for the award, most of them from students.
Liberty principal Greg Timmons said the award was well deserved, noting that Fifth-Lince worked with higher education programs to craft a curriculum that was applicable for students in more ways than one.
“She not only provides content that prepares students for their future, but she also partners with the Willamette Promise professional learning community to align her curriculum with that of Oregon colleges so students can earn Dual Credit,” Timmons said in the Oregon State Treasury’s press release.
Fifth-Lince will receive $1,500 in addition to the recognition and Liberty High School gets a $500 award. Oregon State Treasury also says students chosen at random at the school will share in $500 dedicated to the Oregon College Savings Plan.
Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read is expected to visit Liberty High himself to formally present the award in the coming weeks.
The prize is given out annually by the Oregon Financial Empowerment Advisory Team.
That team also awarded a $2,000 to Redmond-based NeighborImpact — a HomeSource program that offers coaching services and resources to low-income homebuyers.
“We are all better off when Oregonians are prepared to make wise financial choices and to build long-term financial security,” said Read in the announcement. “I want to thank these dedicated champions for their work to help Oregonians improve their financial security and we look forward to continuing to support and amplify their good work.”
