Amy Fifth-Lince, who teaches social studies and economics at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, has been recognized with a state award for her curriculum that teaches seniors about personal finance. 

A Liberty High School economics teacher has been recognized by the Oregon State Treasurer as the Financial Empowerment Educator of the Year.

Amy Fifth-Lince, a social studies and economics teacher at the high school in Hillsboro, says she strives to teach students how to be financially responsible as they transition into adulthood.

 

