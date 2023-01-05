The Hillsboro City Council awarded $200,000 in community services grants to 14 local nonprofits for this fiscal year, according to an announcement by the city government.
The Hillsboro Finance Committee reviewed 36 applications from local nonprofits back in November, determining which programs would receive part of that money. The grants aim to support local agencies that “assist in improving the mental or physical condition of Hillsboro residents.”
The following local organizations received these grants:
• Boys & Girls Aid, a support network for children in foster care, received $20,000.
• CASA for Children Inc., the court-appointed special advocates network for children in Multnomah, Washington, Columbia and Tillamook counties, received $16,000.
• Cascade AIDS Project, providing housing and other support for HIV patients, received $12,462.
• Community Alliance of Tenants, an outreach organization and advocacy group for renters, received $5,093.
• Fora Health, providers of mental health and substance abuse treatments, received $20,000.
• Lifeworks NW, which provides mental health and addiction services, received $5,093.
• Meals on Wheels People, a nonprofit that prepares and delivers meals to elderly and homebound individuals, received $5,000.
• New Narrative, which provides integrative mental health services in the Portland area, received $16,528.
• Project Homeless Connect, which operates shelters and outreach services for the homeless, received $20,000.
• Saving Grace Maternity Home, providing housing for single homeless women in an unplanned pregnancy or parenting a young child, received $5,093.
• Sequoia Mental Health Services, providing mental and behavioral health support to adults, children and families, received $20,000.
• St. Vincent de Paul, St. Matthew Conference, the local branch of the international organization dedicated to helping the poor, received $20,000.
• Xpose Hope, which provides religious support services for employees in the adult entertainment industry, received $20,000.
• Youth Contact Inc., which provides family counseling, education and prevention for substance abuse disorders in children and youth, received $15,000.