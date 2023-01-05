Community Services Grant Recipients 2023

The Hillsboro City Council approved $200,000 in community services grants to 14 local nonprofits helping local residents with their mental, physical and spiritual health in January 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: City of Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Finance Committee reviewed 36 applications from local nonprofits back in November, determining which programs would receive part of that money. The grants aim to support local agencies that “assist in improving the mental or physical condition of Hillsboro residents.”