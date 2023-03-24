The Hillsboro City Council this week endorsed a new 66-unit affordable housing complex development on Northeast Walker Road, near the Tanasbourne area.
The development, named The Dolores, would contain units priced at 60% or less of the area median income. Of the 66 total units — not including the property manager's — 30 of them are required to be priced at 30% of the area median income.
Ten units will be designated as permanent supportive housing units, designed to serve people and families who are transitioning out of homelessness.
New Narrative, a Tigard-based nonprofit specializing in mental health services, will also be contracted to provide wraparound services for those tenants.
Other tenant services to be provided include yearly workshops, like ones informing them of their rights as tenants and of fair housing practices outlined by law.
“I’m just very proud of the work that’s been done and excited for the new development that will be here in Hillsboro, providing people a home, providing them with roots, and providing them with a future,” said Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway at the City Council’s Tuesday, March 21, meeting.
The Dolores is named after labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.
The affordable housing complex will be built on two lots totaling about 2 acres. The land was purchased by the regional Metro Council and designated as a site for affordable housing, using some of Hillsboro’s revenue from the 2018 voter-approved housing bond.
The Dolores was proposed by Portland-based Hacienda Community Development Corp.
Design and construction of The Dolores is estimated to cost $34.6 million total and will be supplemented by $10.5 million from Hillsboro's share of the housing bonds.
The Dolores is expected to begin construction in fall 2024.
The site plan includes 74 individual parking stalls and is within walking distance of TriMet lines on Northeast Cornell Road. It also includes a solar array, community garden and greenspaces surrounding a central plaza.
This is the third affordable housing project city officials have tapped for bond financing. The other two are the Nueva Esperanza housing development on the corner of Northeast 53rd Avenue and Hidden Creek Drive, and the Block 67 development downtown.
Between these three projects, Hillsboro expects to add a total of 293 affordable housing units. That's more than the 284-unit goal set by the city and Metro following the bond’s passage. A portion of those units — 123, at the current count — are slated to be offered at a rate affordable for residents making 30% or less of the area median income, and 173 of them are designated to be sized for families.
Block 67 development has not begun. The first phase of construction for the Nueva Esperanza development is expected to be done by late April.
City staff said that resident applications for Nueva Esperanza are already being reviewed. People are expected to move in this May, and the second two phases of construction are estimated to be done by June 2024.
The Dolores was unanimously endorsed to begin moving forward by the five city councilors present at Tuesday’s meeting.
The development will still need to receive final approval from both Hillsboro and Metro — expected to happen next spring — before construction begins.
“Another huge thank you to Hacienda CDC and Metro.” said City Councilor Anthony Martin before the vote. “This will provide a much-needed service for our community.”
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."