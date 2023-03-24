Dolores-1.png

A rendering of the new affordable housing project in Hillsboro, called The Dolores Project, which got the thumbs up from the city council on March 21, 2023.

 Courtesy Photo: City of Hillsboro

The Hillsboro City Council this week endorsed a new 66-unit affordable housing complex development on Northeast Walker Road, near the Tanasbourne area.

The development, named The Dolores, would contain units priced at 60% or less of the area median income. Of the 66 total units — not including the property manager's — 30 of them are required to be priced at 30% of the area median income.

Dolores-2.png

This rendering shows plans for an outdoor community garden and plaza at the Dolores affordable housing complex, which is planned to be built on Northeast Walker Road. 

 

