The groundbreaking of 18 new homes in Hillsboro is scheduled for Jan. 12, according to Habitat for Humanity.
The construction comes courtesy of a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and donations from hundreds of individuals looking to address the growing housing crisis, says a press release from the nonprofit’s Portland chapter.
The 18 new family-sized homes will be built on land donated by the city government off Northeast Century Boulevard, near the Orenco MAX station and Orenco Nature Woods Park.
Habitat for Humanity is also finishing up the construction of 16 similar homes on Southwest Denney Road in neighboring Beaverton.
Local politicians, including Mayor Steve Callaway, Sen. Janeen Sollman and Rep. Susan McLain, will be attending the Hillsboro event and celebrating the efforts to secure the land and funding, the release notes.
The groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6198 S.E. Chesney St. in Hillsboro.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."