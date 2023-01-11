Habitat for Humanity-Century Blvd 1.jpg

A rendering of the new homes being built in Hillsboro by the Habitat for Humanity. A groundbreaking event is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: Habitat for Humanity

The groundbreaking of 18 new homes in Hillsboro is scheduled for Jan. 12, according to Habitat for Humanity.

The construction comes courtesy of a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and donations from hundreds of individuals looking to address the growing housing crisis, says a press release from the nonprofit’s Portland chapter.

Troy Shinn is a reporter based in Hillsboro.

