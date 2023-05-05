Jeremy Braun

Former Washington County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jeremy Braun was shot and nearly killed during an armed burglary call near Hagg Lake in 2019. He received the largest workers' compensation settlement in the county's history last month, at $475,000.

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

Washington County paid out its largest workers' compensation claim ever — $475,000 — to a former Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was shot near Hagg Lake in 2019 by an armed burglar.

Sgt. Jeremy Braun was one of two members of law enforcement shot by Dante Halling as police were responding to a report of an armed burglary at a home on Scoggins Valley Road. While all involved survived their injuries, Braun had to retire from the agency he worked at for nearly 19 years because of ongoing medical problems.

Rosarians honor Washington County deputies injured at Hagg Lake (050523-copy)

At center, Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Iverson and Sgt. Jeremy Braun have their photos taken after being presented with Newsmakers of the Year awards from the Royal Rosarians in Portland. Braun and Iverson were shot in the line of duty during an armed burglary near Hagg Lake in 2019. 

 

