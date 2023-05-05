Former Washington County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jeremy Braun was shot and nearly killed during an armed burglary call near Hagg Lake in 2019. He received the largest workers' compensation settlement in the county's history last month, at $475,000.
Courtesy Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
At center, Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Iverson and Sgt. Jeremy Braun have their photos taken after being presented with Newsmakers of the Year awards from the Royal Rosarians in Portland. Braun and Iverson were shot in the line of duty during an armed burglary near Hagg Lake in 2019.
COURTESY PHOTO: WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Washington County paid out its largest workers' compensation claim ever — $475,000 — to a former Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was shot near Hagg Lake in 2019 by an armed burglar.
Sgt. Jeremy Braun was one of two members of law enforcement shot by Dante Halling as police were responding to a report of an armed burglary at a home on Scoggins Valley Road. While all involved survived their injuries, Braun had to retire from the agency he worked at for nearly 19 years because of ongoing medical problems.
Braun described his at-times broken recollection of the harrowing incident in August 2019, and the resulting medical problems, during Halling’s sentencing hearing in Washington County Circuit Court on March 10.
“On August 8, 2019, I was attempting to arrest a man, now identified as Dante Halling, after he stole firearms and ammunition, fled into the woods, and returned to the home with a firearm,” Braun said in a transcript of the courtroom proceedings provided by the county.
He and other members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Negotiations Team were trying to locate Halling in the woods with the help of a K-9 tracking unit. But Halling was waiting to ambush law enforcement.
“One of my distinct and remaining memories was squaring off to address the bushes,” Braun said in his transcript provided by Washington County. “To this day, I cannot remember what happened next. I do not remember it, but I had been shot.”
“… My next memory was lying face down on the ground,” Braun added. “I did not know where my teammates were. I did not know if they knew where I was. I did not know if they knew I was in trouble. The memory of the pain and misery is gone, but I remember this: I knew if I raised my head I would get shot again.”
Braun was shot in the chest and neck and nearly died from his injuries. He was taken by helicopter ambulance to the Oregon Health & Science University trauma unit for emergency surgery. Deputy Chris Iverson was also shot during the altercation, in the side and left elbow.
Halling was shot in the lower abdomen and treated at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
All survived their injuries, and Halling was, years later, sentenced to 45 years in prison for a slew of criminal charges related to the incident, including six counts of attempted murder for each of the six law enforcement officers at the scene.
The Portland Royal Rosarians honored Braun and Iverson the following year with an award for their “exceptional acts of heroism.”
But the trauma and permanent health problems remain.
“I fought very hard, and worked very hard, to return to the work that I loved — to return to serve the community I loved,” Braun said in the courtroom.
But he also said there was a “ticking time bomb waiting to go off.”
One of the pellets from a gun shot made it into Braun’s thalamus, a part of the brain that helps the body process pain and temperature. When he returned to work, Braun began experiencing excruciating pain in his right arm.
“To be clear, not a day goes by when I am not in pain,” Braun said. “All of this was caused by an angry narcissist, who was more intent on serving himself than engaging with the community I have loved and served for more than 18 years.”
Washington County approved a payment of $475,000 on April 18, which county officials called the largest payment from the Workers' Compensation Fund ever.
“This is the county’s highest incurred cost of any workers’ compensation claim,” said county spokesperson Julie McCloud in an email. “The budgeted amount of the Workers' Compensation Fund this fiscal year was just over $5.1 million. While this settlement does constitute a significant withdrawal from the fund, it is not expected to impact the fund’s capacity to pay for any additional worker’s compensation claims for the remainder of the fiscal year.”
Braun said he didn’t want to have to retire from law enforcement.
“For clarity, I loved being a police officer,” Braun said in the transcript. “There are maybe ten times, that I know of, where my actions as a police officer directly impacted and changed, for the better, the lives of the public I served.”
He turned to address Halling directly in the courtroom then.
“To you I would say: I am thriving,” Braun said. “I watch my children grow up … They will be strong, capable men and they are better for having seen the evil which people like you bring to the world.”
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."