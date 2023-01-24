An $8.25 million project transformed the former U.S. Bank building in downtown Hillsboro into a new food court. Ex Novo Brewing, one of the main businesses expected to move into the location this year, has instead scrapped these plans in favor of a new location in New Mexico.
Ex Novo Brewing, the Portland-based craft beer maker that was supposed to open its first location in Hillsboro this year, has pulled out of a major development in downtown Hillsboro.
The development by Stonefly Investors LLC has turned the former U.S. Bank building on the corner of Second Avenue and Main Street into a food court that was meant to house Ex Novo and other establishments.
However, Ex Novo announced that it was opening another location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, instead of continuing with its plans in Hillsboro.
While no formal announcement can be found on Ex Novo’s website, the news of the scrapped Hillsboro plans were reported in the New School Beer online publication, which tracks developments in the craft beer industry.
Ex Novo’s website does mention that its founder, Joel Gregory, is from the Corrales, New Mexico, area and the company already has a location in the state.
Ex Novo has other locations in Beaverton and Portland, and it began operating a beer garden near its planned Hillsboro restaurant last spring.
Hillsboro’s Economic & Community Development Department confirmed the news that Ex Novo was pulling out of this location.
“The developer of Main Street Commons, Stonefly Investors, is working on finding a new tenant for the space,” said department spokesperson Lauren Scott in an email. “They would have the most current and up-to-date information on the status of tenants/businesses.”
Stonefly Investors did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The other businesses that will be located in the former bank building include Grand Central Bakery, a Sizzle Pie pizza location, and The Sudra Indian restaurant.
The building was redeveloped to contain a top-floor dining area and covered patio, as well as alley seating and dining.
The building will also see new public art installations along its exterior facades, as an announcement this month from the city and from the Tualatin Valley Creates nonprofit stated that three murals are being commissioned from artists in the Pacific Northwest.
