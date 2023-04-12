One lane of traffic and a stretch of the southern sidewalk have been closed this week in downtown Hillsboro due to a utility line and street repaving project on East Main Street. City officials estimate the roads and sidewalk should be opening back up by Wednesday, April 12.
Courtesy Photo: Bailey Coretti
Crews repaving a stretch of East Main Street in Hillsboro following a utility line installation on April 11, 2023.
Courtesy Photo: Bailey Coretti
Utility installations and street repaving that has snarled traffic in downtown Hillsboro this week should be wrapped up, with a closed street lane and sidewalk reopening for public access as of Wednesday, April 12, according to city officials.
The project stems from new utility connections being added by NW Natural to a new business moving into downtown Hillsboro. The project closed part of the road and a stretch of sidewalk on East Main Street, between Southeast Second and Third avenues, for a couple days.
Utility work on Main Street is being performed by Brix Paving and Roger Langeliers Construction Co., according to city spokesperson Lauren Scott, to install a natural gas connection for Blue Ox Axe Throwing.
The Hillsboro city government has monitored construction, although it’s not a city-run project. Scott confirmed that saw-cutting of the street and sidewalk happened on Monday, April 10, and then the repaving took place on Tuesday, April 11. All told, it was about a two-day closure.
Bailey Coretti, a road flagger for D&H Flagging working on the project, said that the relatively fast pace of the project is due to a new kind of pavement mix that settles in a matter of hours.
“It sets in about two hours,” Coretti said.
Coretti said he was also involved in a job along Interstate 205 in Washington where crews repaved a couple hundred panels using the same kind of mixture. That work, too, went quickly, considering how much work had to be done, as they replaced hundred of road panels from Battleground to Vancouver.
He provided Pamplin Media Group with photos showing the quick process of demolishing the existing pavement and repaving the work site.
All told, the project required replacing two street panels and a sidewalk panel.
Coretti said getting to see this kind of work firsthand is what he loves about his job as a construction flagger.
“It’s a pretty fun job,” he said, “Just not when it’s pouring down rain and you have to stay in one place.”
