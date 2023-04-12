Utility installations and street repaving that has snarled traffic in downtown Hillsboro this week should be wrapped up, with a closed street lane and sidewalk reopening for public access as of Wednesday, April 12, according to city officials.

The project stems from new utility connections being added by NW Natural to a new business moving into downtown Hillsboro. The project closed part of the road and a stretch of sidewalk on East Main Street, between Southeast Second and Third avenues, for a couple days.

Repaving_03.jpg

Road crews mixing a relatively new and fast-acting cement mixture, which a road flagger said settles in just a couple hours. 

 

