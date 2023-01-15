A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday, Dec. 12, to stabbing and killing his wife in September 2021 in front of the couple’s children.
Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Sept. 11, 2021, slaying of Sonia Bahena at their apartment complex in Cornelius.
Bahena reportedly called the non-emergency dispatch line at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 a.m. that day after the couple got into an argument, with Torres-Amaro accusing Bahena of having an affair. While Bahena was on the phone, Torres-Amaro attacked her with a kitchen knife, stabbing her more than 20 times and cutting the jugular vein in her neck, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case.
Two of the couple’s four children witnessed the stabbing.
Torres-Amaro was hospitalized after the attack. Prosecutors said he attempted suicide after killing Bahena and was rushed to a Portland hospital for treatment.
Second-degree murder carries a statutory sentence of life in prison, with a minimum of 25 years before parole can be considered. If Torres-Amaro is ever released on parole, he will undergo post-prison supervision for the rest of his life, the DA’s Office said.
The case was prosecuted in Washington County Circuit Court by senior deputy district attorney John Gerhard and deputy district attorney Katherine Miller.
Torres-Amaro pleaded guilty less than two weeks before his trial was set to begin.