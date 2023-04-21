The playing fields at R.A. Brown Middle School could use an upgrade, and the Hillsboro city government says it’s working on a plan to do so with the Hillsboro School District.
It’s part of a larger conversation about the city’s options to replace the fields that would be lost from the construction of a new baseball stadium at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex.
Firm plans have not yet been formed.
“At this point, there hasn’t been any concrete commitment other than to explore possibilities of converting, with the city of Hillsboro, the grass fields out at Brown into a more multipurpose facility,” said Casey Waletich, operations officer for the Hillsboro School District.
Waletich said the aim is to install artificial turf and more lighting, so the area can accommodate a variety of sports. He said it would be a boon to have artificial turf out there to better accommodate year-round activities.
“Certainly, with the weather that we have in the fall and winter, you put turf in and you’re going to be able to use it really year-round,” he said. “But with even the best of grass fields, you won’t really be able to use them when it’s wet out.”
The deep puddles and mud patches that dotted the soccer fields during a visit in mid-April highlighted the point. Waletich described the field conditions as “pretty common in Oregon this time of year.”
Replacing lost fields
Brown Middle School’s fields are part of a larger discussion as Hillsboro looks at several sites where softball or multipurpose fields might be able to go, as way of replacing the three that are expected to be lost at the Gordon Faber complex.
The city’s initial plan was to remodel Ron Tonkin Field, where the Hillsboro Hops have played since 2013, to meet new standards from Major League Baseball for minor league facilities. But site concerns discovered there caused the design team to pivot to a new stadium right across the parking lot from Ron Tonkin Field. It would be built on land that currently includes three public ballfields.
“We’re putting a lot of time in to figure out what our options are and what the pros and cons of each option are,” said parks director Dave Miletich during an April 11 meeting of the Parks and Recreation commission.
Other sites that have been considered for replacement ballfields include undeveloped areas at the Gordon Faber complex, like on the west end or southeast side closer to Fred Meyer that might be able to fit a softball field. City staff also mentioned an option to expand the Washington County-owned Fairground Sports Complex, which already hosts some softball fields.
All these sites have hurdles of their own, however.
There might be floodplain and utility issues at other areas of the Gordon Faber complex. And Washington County has plans to turn much of the current sports complex at the fairgrounds into new overflow parking areas.
City staff said they have started early talks with the county about changing course.
“That master plan was put together quite some time ago and things have changed,” assistant city manager Rahim Harji said at the parks commission’s April 11 meeting.
But just like with the plans at Brown Middle School, these explorations are still in the early stages.
“There is not much to tell at this point,” Washington County spokesperson Phil Bransford said in an email. “The city has approached county staff about the ballfields at Westside Commons. There is an existing master plan for the Westside Commons, and any change would require a public process and (Board of Commissioners) approval.”
Some have voiced frustration about the bind Hillsboro is in now with the ballfields, saying the city should have had a firm replacement plan in place before committing city resources to new construction that would take away fields used by both recreational and competitive leagues.
“We really want to get youth sports involved in the conversation if we’re making these decisions,” said Dylan Ross, softball coach and former president of the Hillsboro Girls Softball Association, which sometimes uses the fields at the complex. “It really should be some of the stakeholders that use field that are a part of that.”
He noted that the cluster of fields at the Gordon Faber complex are often used for state, regional and national tournaments. Given the plan to start construction on the new stadium in August or September, he said taking away those public ballfields could be “detrimental to those teams and events.”
Ross added that he’s a huge proponent of the Hillsboro Hops and the support the team has had for youth sports. He’s not opposed to the plans for a new stadium — just how it’s being executed.
“Part of my frustration is that we started with a remodel, and then all the sudden, it changed to building a new stadium and taking away three fields,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s a bad plan or not good for the community … I’m saying that (replacement) should have been part of the plan.”
Hillsboro city officials acknowledged the communications and timeline haven’t been ideal, but they maintain the city and team had to move quickly to meet MLB’s demands, which in Hillsboro's case must be accomplished by the start of the 2025 season.
The city's timeline is also still subject to change.
“A big chunk of the timeline is also dependent on the Hops getting their financing in place,” Harji said, referring to the money the minor league team needs to line up for stadium construction. “So, if that doesn’t happen or that gets delayed, that pushes the timeline out, too. So, there’s a lot of moving parts … things have to come together.”
Site and neighborhood concerns
Another thing that would need to come together is more parking at Brown Middle School.
Parks commissioners and city councilors alike have voiced this concern, too, as well as the noise impacts to the surrounding neighborhood if large sporting tournaments start to be held there.
“There’s plenty of land, but my concern is that neighbors who are right next to a middle school right now have massive tournaments going on in their neighborhood and there isn’t really the parking for it,” said Councilor Beach Pace during a March 7 work session.
Waletich and city officials have both said that additional parking is part of the conversation.
As for noise concerns, Hillsboro's municipal code does state that "it is unlawful for any person to make, assist in making, allow, or perpetuate the continuance of any unauthorized, disturbing, or unnecessary noise."
The guidance outlined in the city's "common code violations" section of its website that says to "be aware of your noise levels especially between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m."
However, city code also outlines exceptions to this excessive noise ordinance, which includes organized athletic events that have approval from the city.
City councilors said last month that they would want some assurances that such events wouldn't be impactful to nearby residents if tournaments are indeed held at Brown Middle School in the future.
"We’re at the very beginning phases of that," City Manager Robby Hammond responded. "We would always want to work with the surrounding neighborhoods and the school district to try to figure all those details out."