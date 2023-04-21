Brown Middle School Fields_01.jpg

The playing fields at Brown Middle School are being eyed as the best option to replace softball fields planned to be lost at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex in Hillsboro, as the city moves forward with construction of a new baseball stadium for the Hillsboro Hops. 

The playing fields at R.A. Brown Middle School could use an upgrade, and the Hillsboro city government says it’s working on a plan to do so with the Hillsboro School District.

It’s part of a larger conversation about the city’s options to replace the fields that would be lost from the construction of a new baseball stadium at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex.

If the Brown Middle School fields are upgraded, they'd have a more year-round use, officials say, as Oregon weather currently makes them unusable for parts of the year.

 

