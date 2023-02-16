Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responds to attic fire

A fire reportedly damaged a house on Southeast Alder Street in Hillsboro on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

 Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Fire & Rescue

A house in Hillsboro was damaged Wednesday night, Feb. 15, after a fire reportedly broke out in its attic.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said a passerby called 911 just before 8:30 p.m. to report flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home in the 1900 block of Southeast Alder Street.