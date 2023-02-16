A house in Hillsboro was damaged Wednesday night, Feb. 15, after a fire reportedly broke out in its attic.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said a passerby called 911 just before 8:30 p.m. to report flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home in the 1900 block of Southeast Alder Street.
Firefighters responded — the first engine arriving on scene within three minutes of the emergency call, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue noted — and entered the home, encountering heavy smoke and an active fire in the attic.
“Crews were able to knock down the seat of the fire quickly and methodically worked to locate and extinguish hotspots throughout the attic space,” the fire agency stated. “Because the structural integrity of the roof was compromised by fire, firefighters did not go onto the roof for safety reasons.”
No one was home at the time of the fire, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said. The homeowner did not return until the fire had been extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. A fire investigator was at the scene Wednesday, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Hillsboro Police Department, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro Public Safety Chaplains and Portland General Electric also provided assistance.