Hillsboro Missing Sidewalk

Hillsboro resident Robin Mann walks by a stretch of missing sidewalk in the area of Northeast Second Avenue. Downtown residents in Hillsboro want the city to offer maintenance programs similar to what other cities in Washington County have.  

Residents in downtown Hillsboro want the city to do more to assist with sidewalk inspections and maintenance, saying longstanding policies don’t adequately address trip hazards and residents’ liability.

Hillsboro officials say they can and will do more to help. But bolstering a sidewalk maintenance program will take time and resources that they don’t currently have, and any policy changes will have to be made by the elected Hillsboro City Council, not by city staff acting on their own.

Hillsboro Sidewalks

Hillsboro Public Works crews inspected the state of sidewalks in the residential area directly north of downtown late last year, after residents complained of hazardous spans on their streets. Property owners were notified they needed to make repairs within 60 days. 

 

