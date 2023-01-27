Residents in downtown Hillsboro want the city to do more to assist with sidewalk inspections and maintenance, saying longstanding policies don’t adequately address trip hazards and residents’ liability.
Hillsboro officials say they can and will do more to help. But bolstering a sidewalk maintenance program will take time and resources that they don’t currently have, and any policy changes will have to be made by the elected Hillsboro City Council, not by city staff acting on their own.
“We are not here to talk policy or changes to policy, we’re here to discuss what the existing options are for property owners to address sidewalk hazards,” said Tina Bailey, assistant public works director, during a Jan. 26 meeting with residents who received a notice on their doors late last year that they must repair the sidewalks along their properties within 60 days.
“A policy conversation would have to start at a higher level,” she added.
It is not unique that Hillsboro requires property owners to repair faulty sidewalks that line their properties, or at least pay for the work. Jurisdictions all over the country have this kind of requirement.
But Hillsboro does less than many of its Washington County neighbors in terms of assistance for property owners and proactive inspection of hazardous sidewalks. It was these deficiencies that property owners wanted to address most.
“There are models out there,” said Northeast Third Avenue resident Robin Mann. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel, be we can do more and should do more.”
More programs, more money
Hillsboro City Councilor Anthony Martin attended the meeting. Speaking for himself, he said he thinks city sidewalks should be public property, regularly inspected and maintained using taxpayer money rather than on specific property owners’ dime.
But that would come with costs to the public, too. And many of the mechanisms available to create a city-funded sidewalk repair program would have to clear public opinion first.
“This is an issue I’m passionate about,” Martin said. “A lot of people have this hidden liability they are unaware of. … But it’s just a question of where do you want the money? Because it’s going to cost money.”
He encourages residents to contact the City Council to make sure sidewalk maintenance is a top priority.
Hillsboro residents have already had to endure higher city utility bills, most recently because of a nearly 9% increase approved by the City Council in October.
Hillsboro is part of a regional project — the largest and most expensive of its kind in Oregon’s history — to tap the Willamette River as a new drinking water source. Officials say the need to pay for that construction is driving higher rates.
“There are people already frustrated with their utility bills,” Martin pointed out. “Are they going to approve of a new fee to repair sidewalks? I can’t guarantee that, and I’m just one voice out of seven (on the City Council).”
Hillsboro collects a transportation utility fee, but it pays for road maintenance and new bike and pedestrian facilities, not sidewalk repairs.
Some other cities do use a utility model to fund sidewalk inspections and replacements.
Sherwood collects a sidewalk repair fee from property owners to fund its sidewalk repair assistance program, which applies this funding for repairs in one of four zones across the city each year. In addition to full-panel replacements, Sherwood also offers “shaving,” which is a stop-gap maintenance measure that can prevent the need for full replacement for a few more years.
Hillsboro said it is currently evaluating sidewalks that might be able to have this similar shaving method applied, which can be cheaper for property owners and temporarily mitigate hazards. It can’t be applied to all sidewalks, however, particularly severely damaged ones.
Tualatin and Beaverton both have limited pools of money put toward a program to repair sidewalks damaged by tree roots. Repair schedules — or, in the case of Beaverton, residential grant availability — vary based on how much funding is available, officials in those cities say.
Tree damage
Some residents of neighborhoods north of downtown Hillsboro have firsthand experience with the damage old trees can cause.
First-time homebuyer Megan Ritter said the large maple tree in front of her Northeast Second Avenue home, which the family just moved to in October, is going to need to come out. Otherwise, its roots will simply damage the severely slanted sidewalk again.
For Ritter, it’s a tough call. She’s obligated to keep the sidewalk in good condition, but she has a sentimental attachment to the old tree.
“That tree was part of the house photo we had when we picked it,” Ritter said. “But there’s also no way we can keep that historic tree and replace the sidewalk.”
She said the damaged sidewalk was noted in their home-buyer inspection, but they were still unaware that they were responsible for fixing it until the city notices showed up on their door after Thanksgiving.
Further complicating matters for the couple: Hillsboro is a Tree City, meaning any tree that’s removed has to be replaced. That’s more money Ritter and her husband will have to spend. And contractors that can do the sidewalk work don’t necessarily do tree removal or replanting, despite the two projects being inextricably linked for their property.
“I agree with what other neighbors have said — that it’s important that this neighborhood is walkable and safe, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities,” Ritter said. “We’re doing our best to get it fixed right away ... it’s just a lot of money added on to the other contracting work we’re doing as first-time homebuyers.”
Tualatin also does more proactive zone inspections, splitting the city into three geographical zones that are inspected on a yearly timetable.
Hillsboro officials said city crews inspect sidewalks on a complaint basis, doing more proactive checks when crews are on streets for other projects, like street surface repaving or utility repairs.
However, more frequent sidewalk inspections will be coming to Hillsboro and other metro-area communities, due to the requirements of a new state-initiated Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rule framework.
“One of the new requirements of (CFEC) is that we have to maintain a sidewalk inventory,” Bailey said. “So, I should say that there has not been a legal requirement for us to inspect sidewalks, but there will be.”
Hillsboro is one of several cities suing the state government over the new rules, citing various provisions they say infringe upon home rule and create an undue burden on local governments. Cornelius and Tualatin are also among the plaintiffs.
Lack of communication
While Hillsboro is flexible on the 60-day deadline with property owners who are actively communicating with officials about their efforts to look for contractors and raise funds for sidewalk repairs, residents described “dismal communication” and a lot of stress over whether city officials were even documenting who had attempted to communicate with them.
“We are trying,” said one resident on Northeast Third Avenue. “We’re not being negligent … and yet there’s been no response from Public Works. That’s kind of ominous when we have this 60-day deadline.”
City staff acknowledged that “there are improvements to be made to our communications and notices,” saying they would be using residents’ feedback to make those improvements.
Property owners also wanted more help than they were getting from the city government in finding contractors who will work on sidewalks. But officials say they cannot provide residents with a list of contractors or make recommendations.
“Inevitably, we can’t list everyone out there ... then it inadvertently looks like the city is showing preference for just those listed or directing property owners to only a certain select few,” said Hillsboro Public Works spokesperson Krista Snell.
Officials also said that part of the reason they encourage property owners to hire their own contractors, or simply do the work themselves, is because they tend to get better prices for the work than public projects do.
But residents pushed back on that assertion, and both sides noted that current market conditions for everyone are abnormal — a result of low supply and high demand brought on, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of contractors in the area.
Even if Hillsboro does handle the contract, the property owners are charged for their portion of the project.
Model community
E.J. Payne of the Hillsboro Downtown Partnership, a business association that spans the downtown area, said there may be opportunities for her nonprofit to assist.
Hillsboro’s downtown urban renewal area, which lists sidewalk repairs as one of the kinds of projects that its pool of funding can be used for, also extends to this neighborhood.
This option may not address sidewalks in other areas of town, but Payne thinks the downtown core could be a model for other communities to borrow from — either by setting up their own local improvement districts or strategic investment program, or simply championing other ways for property owners to band together and get problem sidewalks fixed.
“I live in this area, too, but I also think that if we can set a precedent downtown, we’re a good place for it,” Payne said.