Employees and contractors at Flexential's datacenter in Hillsboro are installing new equipment on the floor, making way for more client capacity. It's just one of several data center companies moving to or expanding operations in Hillsboro.
Joining a wave of other datacenter companies that have prioritized building in Hillsboro, Texas-based Aligned Data Centers has announced plans for a 108-megawatt campus to be built in the North Hillsboro Industrial Zone.
The announcement came Tuesday, Jan. 10, with the company saying it would build two new buildings on Northeast Evergreen Road, just north of the Hillsboro Airport.
Like most other datacenter providers that have moved new operations into Hillsboro, Aligned operates similar campuses all over the country.
The initial building will offer 72 MW of critical capacity for clients, with another 36 MW building planned for future expansion.
In the company’s announcement, Aligned said that it picked Hillsboro for similar reasons that other companies have: existing infrastructure, cheap electricity and renewable energy options.
“Hillsboro offers a business-friendly environment, affordable power and renewable energy options, diverse metro and long-haul connectivity to major cities and tech hubs, such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and Silicon Valley, as well as proximity to international subsea cable networks that reduce latency between the U.S. and high-growth markets in the Asia-Pacific region,” the company said.
The other big incentive that Aligned mentioned? Oregon’s enterprise zone program, which allows for five years of property tax abatement for new businesses entering the area.
The North Hillsboro Industrial Zone has attracted many similar businesses in the past decade. Other companies that own and operate data centers in Hillsboro include: NTT, QTS, T5, LinkedIn, Stack Infrastructure, and Flexential.
Flexential's regional vice president of sales, during a tour of the company’s newest Hillsboro datacenter in September, explained the importance of the subsea cables that attracted Aligned.
“Most of the world is connected by fiber-optic cables under the oceans,” Cory explained. “It’s not satellites. Whether you’re sending an email or making a phone call, at some point, it’s going through those cables.”
Oregon has a strategic location along the West Coast, and Hillsboro is the terminus for multiple subsea cables that connect to Japan, Australia and other countries across the Pacific Ocean. As a result, Hillsboro enjoys some of the lowest internet latency, or lag, in the country.
The result is lots of telecommunications companies moving into the area, and datacenter firms building new campuses in Hillsboro to meet those companies’ growing demand.
“When (those cables) do get built, what they bring is sort of an economic opportunity to the region,” Cory said. “Once that information is sent from Asia, it needs to get to its ultimate destination user. … Well, all of the carriers who want to get that data to where it needs to go, all of them want to interconnect with where that cable terminates.”
Doing so means faster data speeds for clients, and lower costs for the businesses who manage datacenters.
Flexential’s own Hillsboro 2 campus has the endpoints of two subsea cables buried underneath it. Cory estimated that about three dozen carriers have contracted to put their equipment in Flexential’s building as a result.
Cory says all of these factors, from the infrastructure to the tax haven status of the region, are why Hillsboro’s tech boom isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
And Hillsboro is already planning for more industrial development, turning the 550-acre Jackson East neighborhood into an industrial zone for future development last year. Datacenters are one of the allowed businesses in an industrial zone.
