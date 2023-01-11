Datacenters are big business for Hillsboro, but how do they work? (011123-copy)

Employees and contractors at Flexential's datacenter in Hillsboro are installing new equipment on the floor, making way for more client capacity. It's just one of several data center companies moving to or expanding operations in Hillsboro. 

Joining a wave of other datacenter companies that have prioritized building in Hillsboro, Texas-based Aligned Data Centers has announced plans for a 108-megawatt campus to be built in the North Hillsboro Industrial Zone.

The announcement came Tuesday, Jan. 10, with the company saying it would build two new buildings on Northeast Evergreen Road, just north of the Hillsboro Airport.

